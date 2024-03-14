Bread breakfasts

BREAD is a versatile ingredient that can be transformed into delightful breakfast dishes with minimal effort. Whether you’re craving something sweet or savoury, these four easy bread breakfast recipes are sure to kickstart your day with deliciousness. From classic French toast to inventive avocado toast variations, there’s something here for everyone to enjoy.
Classic French toast
French toast is a classic breakfast favourite that never fails to satisfy. This recipe brings together simple ingredients to create a dish that’s both comforting and indulgent.
Ingredients
4 slices of bread (white or whole wheat)
2 eggs
1/4 cup of milk
1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
Pinch of cinnamon
Butter or oil for cooking
Maple syrup and fresh berries for serving
Instructions
1. In a shallow dish, whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla extract and cinnamon until well combined.
2. Heat a skillet or griddle over medium heat and add butter or oil.
3. Dip each slice of bread into the egg mixture, making sure to coat both sides evenly.
4. Place the coated bread slices onto the hot skillet and cook until golden brown on both sides, about 2–3 minutes per side.
5. Serve hot with maple syrup and fresh berries.
Avocado toast with poached egg
Avocado toast has become a breakfast staple for its simplicity and nourishing qualities. Adding a perfectly poached egg takes it to the next level, providing a creamy texture and a protein boost.
Ingredients
2 slices of bread (sourdough or whole grain)
1 ripe avocado
2 eggs
Salt and pepper to taste
Optional toppings: cherry tomatoes, feta cheese and red pepper flakes
Instructions
1. Toast the bread slices to your desired level of crispiness.
2. Meanwhile, mash the ripe avocado in a bowl and season with salt and pepper.
3. Poach the eggs to your preferred doneness.
4. Spread the mashed avocado evenly on the toasted bread slices.
5. Top each slice with a poached egg and sprinkle with additional salt and pepper.
6. Garnish with optional toppings like sliced cherry tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese, or a sprinkle of red pepper flakes, if desired.
Cinnamon sugar toast
For a quick and comforting breakfast treat, cinnamon sugar toast is a classic choice. It’s easy to make and perfect for satisfying those sweet cravings.
Ingredients
4 slices of bread (any type)
Butter, softened
2 tablespoons of granulated sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven broiler.
2. Spread a thin layer of softened butter on each slice of bread.
3. In a small bowl, mix together the granulated sugar and ground cinnamon.
4. Sprinkle the cinnamon-sugar mixture evenly over the buttered bread slices.
5. Place the prepared slices on a baking sheet and broil in the oven for 1-2 minutes, or until the sugar is caramelised and bubbly.
6. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly before serving.
Breakfast grilled cheese sandwich
Grilled cheese sandwiches are not just for lunch or dinner – they also make a fantastic breakfast option when filled with eggs, cheese, and your favourite toppings.
Ingredients
4 slices of bread (white, whole wheat, or sourdough)
2 eggs
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
2 slices of cooked bacon or ham (optional)
Butter, softened
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
1. Heat a skillet over medium heat.
2. In a small bowl, beat the eggs and season with salt and pepper.
3. Pour the beaten eggs into the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until scrambled and set.
4. Spread a thin layer of softened butter on one side of each bread slice.
5. Place two slices of bread, butter side down, onto a clean surface.
6. Top each slice with scrambled eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, and cooked bacon or ham if using.
7. Place the remaining bread slices on top, butter side up, to form sandwiches.
8. Carefully transfer the sandwiches to the skillet and cook for 2-3 minutes per side, or until golden brown and the cheese is melted.
9. Serve hot and enjoy your breakfast grilled cheese sandwiches.