Bread breakfasts

BREAD is a versatile ingredient that can be transformed into delightful breakfast dishes with minimal effort. Whether you’re craving something sweet or savoury, these four easy bread breakfast recipes are sure to kickstart your day with deliciousness. From classic French toast to inventive avocado toast variations, there’s something here for everyone to enjoy.

Classic French toast

French toast is a classic breakfast favourite that never fails to satisfy. This recipe brings together simple ingredients to create a dish that’s both comforting and indulgent.

Ingredients

4 slices of bread (white or whole wheat)

2 eggs

1/4 cup of milk

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Pinch of cinnamon

Butter or oil for cooking

Maple syrup and fresh berries for serving

Instructions

1. In a shallow dish, whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla extract and cinnamon until well combined.

2. Heat a skillet or griddle over medium heat and add butter or oil.

3. Dip each slice of bread into the egg mixture, making sure to coat both sides evenly.

4. Place the coated bread slices onto the hot skillet and cook until golden brown on both sides, about 2–3 minutes per side.

5. Serve hot with maple syrup and fresh berries.