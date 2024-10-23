Beauty pageant is platform for change

BEAUTY pageants have undergone a remarkable transformation over the years. No longer focused solely on physical appearance, they have evolved into platforms for women’s empowerment, promoting personal growth and leadership. In Malaysia, the Miss Malaysia Indian Global (MMIG) pageant exemplifies this shift, focusing on qualities such as heritage, elegance and resilience (HER). These qualities go beyond mere aesthetics, celebrating the strength and cultural heritage of the participants. Breaking barriers One of the most inspiring stories from the 2024 edition of MMIG is that of Maliney Pohs, the newly crowned winner. Born in Penang and raised in a small village of Paya Besar in Kulim, Kedah, Maliney’s journey was far from the glitz and glamour traditionally associated with pageants. Growing up, she struggled with self-esteem and was frequently bullied due to her weight. “I was constantly bullied for my size and that made me a shy and introverted child,” she recalled. Despite these challenges, Maliney developed a drive that would lead her to excel academically and later, to a national stage. Education became Maliney’s path to self-improvement. She defied the odds and achieved excellent results throughout her academic journey, earning straight-A in all her major exams (UPSR, PMR and SPM). Later, she pursued a degree in geoscience at the University of Malaysia Kelantan, where she was honoured with the Dean’s Award during her convocation in 2019. Maliney’s academic achievements were the result of her hard work qualities that would later define her experience in the MMIG pageant.

Self-esteem issues Despite her professional success, Maliney’s struggles with body image and self-esteem remained close to her heart. These experiences motivated her to seek a platform where she could share her story and inspire others. This is what led her to join Miss Malaysia Indian Global 2024. “I wanted to inspire others, especially young girls who may feel like they do not fit the standards of traditional beauty,” Maliney shared. Her participation in the pageant was not just about winning a title but also sharing her journey of proving others that with determination, anything is possible. Winning the title of Miss Malaysia Indian Global 2024 was a significant moment for Maliney, personally and professionally. On a personal level, the victory symbolised her journey over the insecurities and challenges she faced as a child. It was a validation of her belief in hard work. Professionally, Maliney’s win broke new ground. As the first administrative and diplomatic officer to compete in and win a national pageant in 25 years, she hopes to inspire other women from under-represented communities to pursue leadership roles and break barriers in traditionally male-dominated fields. “This title is not just about me. It is about showing other women that they can achieve their dreams, no matter how big or unconventional,” Maliney explained. She aims to use her platform to advocate for women’s leadership and empowerment.

Living values of HER The MMIG pageant’s emphasis on HER aligns with Maliney’s life experiences. Raised in a traditional Indian family, she has always valued her cultural heritage, which she sees as an integral part of her identity. “Heritage grounds me and reminds me of where I come from,” she said. Elegance, to Maliney, is about balancing grace and strength, a skill she developed through her personal struggles. Finally, resilience, the core of her journey, symbolises her ability to overcome adversity. During the pageant, Maliney participated in the Emergency Food Basket fundraising challenge, an event that left a lasting impact on her. The experience reinforced the importance of community support and giving back. “Witnessing how small efforts can make a big impact reminded me why serving others is so important,” she shared. This commitment to service is something Maliney plans to continue as part of her future endeavours. Maliney’s role as a administrative and diplomatic officer, in which she curates and implements policies, is a demanding job that requires focus and discipline. Yet, she was able to balance her professional responsibilities with the preparation required for the pageant.