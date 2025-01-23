THE Squid Game effect is crossing borders. The South Korean show, which is a hit with viewers the world over, has also topped ratings in India. Such is the second season’s success that it has become the most-watched international original of all time in India.

With its deadly games and desperate characters, Squid Game has captivated Indian audiences. According to a recent study by media consultancy Ormax Media, the second season of Squid Game was not only the most-watched international series in India in 2024, but it also broke all viewing records in this category. With 19.6 million viewers, Squid Game 2 far outstripped its international rivals.

Established international franchises clearly appeal to Indian viewers. In addition to Squid Game, several other multi-season productions captured viewers’ attention. In the top 10 of most-watched international series, seven of these came out on top, including the fourth season of The Boys in second place with 10.5 million viewers, followed by the second season of the fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and its 8.8 million viewers. Emily in Paris season 4, Bridgerton season 3 and House of the Dragon season 2 are also among the most-watched international productions streamed in India.

In the international film category, streaming platform Prime Video came out on top, dominating the rankings with its productions. Road House starring Jake Gyllenhaal on Prime Video was the only film to pass the five million viewer mark, reaching six million.

The romantic comedy The Idea of You with Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, also available on Prime Video, was third with 4.7 million viewers. Also in the top 10 most-watched international films are Federer: Twelve Final Days (4.3 million), the documentary on iconic tennis player Roger Federer, Upgraded, another romantic comedy with Camila Mendes, and This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, starring Jennifer Lopez.

In addition to high ratings, the most-watched international shows also enjoy a high level of likability among viewers. The second season of Squid Game again topped the list of international series most liked by Indian viewers. The most-watched shows are again found at the top of the ranking, with one exception. Although the third most-watched international series, season 2 of House of the Dragon, available on Max, takes second place in the list of most-liked international shows, overtaking the fourth season of The Boys, on Prime Video, which stands in third place. – ETX Studio