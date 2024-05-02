$!Breaking the stigma

GET ready for an electrifying journey as the powerhouse punk rock sensation Armpunk Sindicate gears up for a ground-shaking tour, aptly named “Anarchy of the Psyche”.

This is not just another tour — it is a full-throttle mission to thrust the crucial issue of mental health into the limelight and it is about to take the nation by storm.

Riding the waves of its previous release, the mental health-themed single SeteruMu, dropped a year ago, Armpunk Sindicate is now cranking up the advocacy metre with a brand-new promotional tour that promises to be nothing short of revolutionary.

This is not your average band hitting the road — it is a dynamic force on a mission. The tour goes beyond the beats and melodies, delving into the core of mental health concerns through enlightening lectures and the captivating world of the creative arts.

Brace yourself for a rollercoaster of emotions as the tour unfolds, featuring a mesmerising poetry recitation session and an awe-inspiring exhibition showcasing artworks crafted by individuals undergoing rehabilitation and treatment for mental health conditions.

Armpunk Sindicate’s lineup is a powerhouse in itself, featuring Zed on vocals, Elby on drums, Miely on guitar and the maestro Akmal Hakim, also known as HK, on four-string duties. But this tour is not just about music — it is about stories of triumph and resilience.