Bryan (left) and Justin are siblings who started Finding Hylas together. – ALL PICS FROM FINDING HYLAS

WITH the growing obsession with health and wellness, more of us are paying closer attention to what goes into our bodies and how it makes us feel. The push for better living is ubiquitous but despite noise from superfood fads and trendy supplements, there are those who quietly (and passionately) champion substance over flashiness. One example is kombucha – the tangy, fizzy, fermented tea that has been bubbling its way into mainstream diets for its potent health benefits. Power of gut Often hailed as a probiotic powerhouse, kombucha is rich in beneficial bacteria and yeasts. These natural microbes can help regulate digestion, strengthen immunity and improve the balance of gut flora, an area of increasing interest in health science. Research has suggested a strong link between gut health and metabolic function, inflammation and even mood regulation. In short, a happy gut might just lead to a happier you. Unlike soft drinks or heavily processed “wellness” products, kombucha is fermented using a culture of bacteria and yeast known as a “scoby” (Symbiotic Culture Of Bacteria and Yeast), and when brewed properly, delivers a punch in terms of flavour and function.

Visionary brothers Among Malaysia’s growing community of artisanal brewers is Finding Hylas, a kombucha brand born not just out of curiosity, but a deep belief in personalised wellness. Siblings Brian and Justin Yee recently shared with theSun their philosophy and approach to brewing this fermented drink. “We are only two years apart and we grew up doing everything together such as sports, (having mutual) friends, even sharing a room. It only felt natural that we would one day build something together too,” Bryan said. Bryan, a chemical engineer by training, and Justin, a physiotherapist, were raised in a family of entrepreneurs. That spirit of independence shaped their mindset early on. But, it was not until the Covid-19 lockdowns that kombucha entered their lives through an unlikely source. “Our mum started brewing it as a hobby. We were mildly curious about this alien-looking fermented tea. We started trying small batches and selling them to friends and family,” Justin recalled.

From curiosity to calling While many might treat this as nothing more than a source of side income, the brothers saw something more. “What really piqued our interest was researching and experimenting with new techniques and flavours, but the real breakthrough came when we started really listening to our customers,” explained Bryan. That listening led them to their unique model, which is personalised kombucha tailored to individual health needs and taste preferences. Far from mass-producing a generic product, Finding Hylas offers a subscription-based service with custom blends in every delivery. “It became a way to care for people. When we interact with our subscribers, it does not feel like labour but it feels meaningful,” Justin said. Personalised offerings Hylas operates on the principle of “many sizes for all”, recognising no two bodies or health journeys are exactly alike. Each batch starts with a rotating base flavour, ensuring no two orders taste the same back-to-back. On top of that, ingredients are tailored to support wellness goals. Examples include ginger for bloating, turmeric and blueberry for inflammation, and so on. “We do not want to tie people down to one plan. Health changes across seasons of life. If kombucha does not work for you, we will tell you to try something else. That is why we do not do commitment periods. For any given batch, we might make up to 72 different customisations and we are always going through research papers and clinical studies to make sure the doses we use are actually effective,” Justin explained.