Brice’s launches new Himalayan Salt flavour

(From left) SW Food head of marketing Lim and National Key account manager Kendy Liew together with Minnie.

AFTER a morning of slogging away at work, mundanity sets in at midday, and we turn to snacking to seek comfort and familiarity. That brief gratification is later plagued with guilt over an unhealthy dietary choice made in the heat of the moment. Helping you make the right snacking choices, SW Food, under the EcoBrown’s brand, has revealed another flavour, fourth, to be exact, in its Brice range called Himalayan Salt.

The launch event, graced by K-pop star Minnie of I-dle, took place at the One Utama Oval Concourse last Saturday as adoring fans of the Obsession crooner and Brice guilt-free snacks made the affair livelier with their high-strung cheers and enthusiasm. Following the masterstroke of its previous flavours – Spicy Cheese, Seaweed and Truffle –, the Himalayan Salt-flavoured rice puff snack is available in 40g and 100g packs, perfect for snacking on the go or during a movie marathon. Leading the healthy snacking troupe with its slogan “Snack the Smart Way”, Brice’s rice puffs, made from brown rice, red rice and black rice, are packed with all the right nutrients such as dietary fibre, Vitamin B3, B6 and E.