Nurse Maheswari Jaganathan assists women battle breast cancer through providing access, equity to treatment

Maheswari is the deputy head of community outreach for Cancer Research Malaysia’s Patient Navigation Programme. — ALL PICS BY ADIB RAWI/THESUN

HOLISTIC care is crucial when caring for someone. Whether it be providing care and nurture for our parents or children, a well-rounded approach leads to better outcomes for their well-being. By considering the whole person, rather than just isolated symptoms, holistic care yields a higher quality of life, improved outcomes, and a greater sense of dignity – and well-being for the individual and their family. This also applies to healthcare. When one is diagnosed with an illness, it is common to focus on treating the symptoms alone. But by addressing all aspects of the patient’s life, one can empower the patient to better navigate the hurdles of the illness. Nurse Maheswari Jaganathan can attest to this. As a specialist in oncology and palliative, the Perak native has seen how financial and emotional inadequacy hinder underprivileged women in their fight with breast cancer. “Many women delay or abandon treatment not because they are unaware, but because they feel alone. Sometimes it is the fear of being a burden to their families, the cost of travel or stigma in the community. Breast cancer is not just a medical issue – it is deeply social, emotional and systematic,” she told theSun.

Leading Malaysia’s first large-scale breast cancer programme Maheswari, therefore, has dedicated herself to assisting low-income women battle breast cancer, pioneering Cancer Research Malaysia’s Patient Navigation Programme. As the deputy head of community outreach, she leads the implementation and optimisation of the programme at the Ministry of Health. The programme is designed to assist breast cancer patients from underprivileged communities complete their treatment through clinical support with financial, legal and emotional advocacy. “When the patients arrive at the hospital, the navigation team will check who they are, where they come from and what kind of support they have. From there, we will start generating a risk prediction model to see how they continue to go into this treatment. If in 14 days, the report comes back as positive, the entire team will start making a plan to ease their journey to recovery,” said the 47-year-old nurse who initially pursued accounting. Since its implementation, the programme has walked with over 4,800 women through their diagnosis and treatment, helping them access timely care, financial aid and emotional support.

Personal calling Maheswari’s desire to empower breast cancer patients comes from a personal place. At the tender age of 10, her paternal grandmother was diagnosed with cervical cancer. Due to the lack of resources and information, she succumbed to the illness. “I hated the hospital she was admitted to when she passed away. I remember thinking the hospital was so bad. But in hindsight, I realised it was due to a lack of resources and information. We did not have the money, which made it tough for her to live with us.” Additionally, there were no hospitals in Setiawan, where she lived that could treat her. She was only left with the option of travelling to Klang for treatment. Unfortunately, her parents’ financial constraints prevented them from making frequent trips to the hospital. “That experience changed me. I knew then that I wanted to be part of the solution for women like my paternal grandmother – to help women not just survive, but be seen, heard and empowered. International recognition Judging from her track record, it is evident Maheswari has served her passion well. Only recently, she achieved an extraordinary feat, being named a finalist in the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Awards this year.

Deemed as one of the world’s most prestigious nursing prizes, the award is open to registered nurses working and licensed in their country, with a minimum of two years experience. Nominees may apply for several areas of contribution. The contribution includes patient care, nursing leadership, nursing education, social and community service and research, innovation and entrepreneurship. Out of 100,000 nurses from 199 countries, she was among the 10 nurses to be selected as a finalist – an achievement made through a rigorous evaluation by an expert and grand jury, independently moderated by Ernst & Young LLP. “It feels surreal and incredibly humbling. But more than anything, it is a tribute to every nurse who is quietly changing lives and to the women whose courage fuels my work every day.” Advocacy for more change Maheswari intends to use this victory as an inspiration to further her work. Not only has it affirmed her contributions so far, but it has also given the cause a louder voice and broader platform. “This recognition gives me the credibility and momentum to advocate more boldly for funding, policy changes and for national adoption of navigation models. It also opens doors to global collaborations, research opportunities and potential funding to expand what we have piloted in Malaysia to more regions and even across Southeast Asia.”