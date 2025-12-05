KUALA LUMPUR: Renowned Malaysian actor Bront Palarae has made the nation proud by winning Best Supporting Actor at the 21st Baan Nang Klang Lakorn Awards in Thailand.

He earned the award for his role as Heem in the horror film The Cursed Land, triumphing over five other nominees in the category.

In a statement on Instagram, the 47-year-old described the win as an extraordinary and deeply meaningful experience.

“Acting in a Thai film felt like a distant dream. And now, this recognition is beyond crazy,” he said.

Bront, whose real name is Nasrul Suhaimin Saifuddin, said it was also an unforgettable experience for him to share the screen with talented actors such as Ananda Mathew Everingham, Jennis, the late Sida Puapimon, as well as Han Zalini and Firdaus Karim.

Bront also expressed his gratitude to the production team for their dedication and hard work in bringing the film to life.

In the same post, he shared his hope that cinemas in the Land of White Elephants would feature more stories about the Malay community, particularly from the southern regions.

The Baan Nang Klang Lakorn Awards is a prestigious annual event that honours excellence in television and streaming platform productions across Thailand.