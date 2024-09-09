IN line with its continuous initiatives to present a variety of music genres for all walks of life, The Petronas Philharmonic Hall will present a performance by popular indie group Bunkface on Sept 28 at 8.30pm.

Founded in 2006, Bunkface is a renowned indie band in Malaysia that has made an impact on the music industry with its fresh pop-punk sound, inspiring lyricism and strong performances.

From humble hometown gigs to international stages, the group has gained attention from fans in the underground music scene and mainstream audiences alike. From the members’ initial Myspace page, which garnered 100,000 followers, the group was selected as a finalist for a reality TV programme before releasing its first single Silly Lilly in 2006, which became a chart topper.

Bunkface’s debut EP Lesson of the Season was released a year later and the Malay track Situasi followed in 2008, bringing the band to new heights. Two years later, the band released their first studio album Phobia Phoney.

To date, Bunkface has produced five studio albums including Bunk Not Dead, Malam Ini Kita Punya, a 10-year anniversary album called Bunkface X and Pop. Solidifying its stature, the group was nominated at the MTV European Music Awards, has won awards at the Anugerah Bintang Popular and Shout Awards, and became a finalist at the Anugerah Juara Lagu.

A career highlight for Bunkface was when Kita Punya Malaysia became the official song for Malaysia’s 61st and 62nd National Day celebration. Lead guitarist Pa’an, bassist Youk, drummer Biak and vocalist Sam have demonstrated the band’s musicianship not only to local audiences but also in Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, Maldives and the UK.

The upcoming concert at Petronas Philharmonic Hall is not the group’s debut on the stage as Bunkface previously performed in a mini showcase for the Petronas Philharmonic Hall Seni Festival in 2014. Nonetheless, the concert will be the band’s full-fledged 90-minute showcase of its greatest hits.

Tickets are priced from RM158 and above.