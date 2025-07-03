Buried Hearts dangles twists for K-drama fans

ADDING to Disney+ Hotstar’s compelling collection, Buried Hearts is a riveting South Korean political revenge drama. Directed by Jin Chang-gyu and penned by writer Lee Myung-hee, the series explores themes of ambition, betrayal and the intricate dance of power within a conglomerate.
Plot overview
The narrative centres on Seo Dong-ju, portrayed by Park Hyung-sik, the head of the chairman’s secretary office at Daesan Group. Dong-ju is renowned for his loyalty, earning him the moniker “Daesan Man”. However, beneath this facade lies a man with grand ambitions to ascend to the pinnacle of the company. This role is a refreshing departure for Park, showcasing his versatility as he embodies a character torn between duty and desire.
Opposite him stands Yeom Jang-seon, played by Huh Joon-ho. A former director of the National Intelligence Service and a law professor, Jang-seon is a formidable power broker in South Korean
politics. His character exudes an intimidating presence, with a penchant for manipulating those around him to maintain his grip on power. Heo’s portrayal brings depth to this antagonist, making him
a compelling figure in the unfolding drama.
Character exploration
The series takes meticulous care in fleshing out its characters, ensuring viewers gain a deep understanding of their backgrounds and motivations. Dong-ju’s relationship with Yeo Eun-nam, the chairman’s granddaughter, takes an unexpected turn when she betrays him, adding emotional weight to the narrative.
Cha Kang-cheon (Woo Hyun), the powerful patriarch of Daesan Group, sets the stage for intense corporate conflicts, while Heo Il-do (Lee Hae-young), his ambitious son-in-law and president of Daesan Energy, triggers internal power struggles as he vies for control.
Eun-nam’s mother Cha Deok-hee (Kim Jung-nan) and her sister Cha Guk-hee (Hong Soo-hyun) further complicate the family dynamics with their own stakes in the company. Meanwhile, Yeom Hee-cheol (Kwon Soo-hyun), a prosecutor and Eun-nam’s husband adds another layer of tension as his professional and personal ties intertwine with the unfolding drama. With a well-rounded ensemble, this series balances political intrigue with personal betrayal, making every character an essential piece of the larger power play.
Betrayal, twists
A pivotal moment early in the series is the unforeseen betrayal by Eun-nam. Dong-ju, confident in his relationship and future with Eun-nam, is blindsided when she marries another man, leaving him devastated. This twist is masterfully executed, subverting audience expectations and setting the tone for the intricate web of deceit and ambition that characterises the series.
While the show excels in character development and plot intricacies, certain segments may feel protracted. Viewers are encouraged to approach the series with patience, as the deliberate pacing allows for a deeper understanding of the characters’ psyches and the high-stakes world they manage.
Familiar tropes in fresh light
Political intrigue and power struggles are staples in Korean dramas. However, the series infuses these elements with fresh perspectives, particularly through its complex characters and their morally ambiguous decisions. The show invites viewers to consider the lengths individuals will go to achieve their desires and the ethical compromises they make along the way.
As the story unfolds, the intricate power plays and evolving character dynamics make for a captivating viewing experience. The foundation laid in the initial episodes hints at more surprises, alliances and betrayals, raising anticipation on what else the show has in store for audiences.
New episodes of Buried Hearts are released every Friday and Saturday on Disney+ Hotstar.
DIRECTOR: Jin Chang-gyu
CAST: Park Hyung-sik, Huh Joon-ho, Lee Hae-young, Hong Hwa-yeon
E-VALUE: 7
ACTING: 8
PLOT: 7