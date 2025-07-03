Buried Hearts dangles twists for K-drama fans

ADDING to Disney+ Hotstar’s compelling collection, Buried Hearts is a riveting South Korean political revenge drama. Directed by Jin Chang-gyu and penned by writer Lee Myung-hee, the series explores themes of ambition, betrayal and the intricate dance of power within a conglomerate.

Plot overview

The narrative centres on Seo Dong-ju, portrayed by Park Hyung-sik, the head of the chairman’s secretary office at Daesan Group. Dong-ju is renowned for his loyalty, earning him the moniker “Daesan Man”. However, beneath this facade lies a man with grand ambitions to ascend to the pinnacle of the company. This role is a refreshing departure for Park, showcasing his versatility as he embodies a character torn between duty and desire.

Opposite him stands Yeom Jang-seon, played by Huh Joon-ho. A former director of the National Intelligence Service and a law professor, Jang-seon is a formidable power broker in South Korean

politics. His character exudes an intimidating presence, with a penchant for manipulating those around him to maintain his grip on power. Heo’s portrayal brings depth to this antagonist, making him

a compelling figure in the unfolding drama.

Character exploration

The series takes meticulous care in fleshing out its characters, ensuring viewers gain a deep understanding of their backgrounds and motivations. Dong-ju’s relationship with Yeo Eun-nam, the chairman’s granddaughter, takes an unexpected turn when she betrays him, adding emotional weight to the narrative.

Cha Kang-cheon (Woo Hyun), the powerful patriarch of Daesan Group, sets the stage for intense corporate conflicts, while Heo Il-do (Lee Hae-young), his ambitious son-in-law and president of Daesan Energy, triggers internal power struggles as he vies for control.