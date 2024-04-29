Business efficiency booster

Acer Malaysia general manager of products, sales & marketing Chan Weng Hong (left) and head of consumer notebook & gaming Jeffrey Lai with the new Acer Veriton X2720G and Swift Go 14. – PICS COURTESY OF ACER MALAYSIA

ROLLING out a fresh lineup of devices aimed at sharpening business performance, Acer Malaysia has new offerings including commercial desktops, a portable dual-screen monitor and a high-quality projector, all crafted to ramp up productivity and multimedia experiences for professionals and businesses alike. Enhanced performance Acer introduces the Veriton S2720G and Veriton X2720G series, entry-level desktops packed with the latest 14th Gen Intel Core processors.

These desktops promise concise performance with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage, ideal for multitasking and quick data access. Recognising the evolving needs of businesses, Acer ensures these desktops can be easily upgraded for future requirements. Understanding the critical nature of data security, Acer integrates discrete Trusted Platform Module (dTPM) in both desktop models. This feature provides robust protection against data breaches by securely storing data and credentials.

To further streamline device management, Acer equips these desktops with commercial management tools like Acer Office Manager, Acer Control Center, and Acer ProShield Plus. The compact Veriton X2720G, available with Intel Core i3 and i5, is priced at RM2,899 and RM3,289, respectively. Meanwhile, the mid-tower Veriton S2720G featuring Intel Core i5 comes at RM3,399. Both models are now available for purchase at Acer eStore and authorised partners.

Productivity on-the-go The Acer PD163Q is a game-changer for professionals needing flexibility. This foldable dual-screen monitor, equipped with mini HDMI and Type-C ports, supports efficient multitasking. Its FHD IPS panels offer wide viewing angles and vibrant colours. The monitor’s portable design ensures top-notch performance whether one is in the office, at home or on the move. Priced at RM1,699, the PD163Q is now available on Acer eStore, Shopee, Lazada and authorised resellers.