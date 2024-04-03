FOLLOWING the remarks made by Capcom president Haruhiro Tsujimoto last September, where he believed the price of games should adopt a higher price tag, the company is now seriously considering a shift in its software pricing.

This was revealed in Capcom’s recently published latest earnings and the strategy is expected to kick off with the release of Dragon’s Dogma 2 next month.

“Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be priced at US$69.99 (RM335). Industry-wide development costs are rising, and we are considering a price review as one option,” Capcom said. “Ultimately, we intend to take a thoughtful approach to pricing our games while ascertaining user feedback.”

The company’s new outlook was expected for several reasons. As previously stated, Tsujimoto had already echoed this with his comments to Nikkei last year, saying: “There is also a need to raise wages. Considering the fact that wages are rising in the industry as a whole, I think raising unit prices is a healthy option for business.”

Additionally, Capcom had been stalling the price increase for video games compared to other companies. Previously, Ubisoft was also late to the party by releasing Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora last December.

It was the first Ubisoft game priced at US$70. Bigger publishers such as Sony, Activision, Nintendo and Microsoft had already begun increasing the price of their current-generation games as of late 2020.