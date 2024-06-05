Carrying on daughter’s dream

Mother of late special needs artist continues gallery legacy to help other parents

IT was a tough journey into the world of art for Joyce Moi over the past 15 years. But eventually, she reached the pinnacle of success by setting up Janet Lee Gallery in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, fulfilling her youngest daughter’s dream. However, after the passing of her daughter, she turned the gallery into a platform to empower other mothers with differently-abled children and to provide them with guidance. At just eight months old, Lee was found to have intractable epilepsy. Later, she was said to be intellectually and developmentally challenged. Despite facing struggles, Moi motivated her daughter to pursue her passion for art, which was evident since she was a child. She actively searched for the right teacher who could discover Lee’s hidden talent and understand her. It was not an easy process, but she managed to find one at last. From then on, Lee began to create eye-catching abstract paintings with a fascinating combination of colours. Moi was a pillar of strength for Lee and never gave up and nor stopped believing in her daughter. She dedicated her life to making Lee’s dream come true and never complained or spoke about her sacrifices because she never saw them that way – as sacrifices. For Moi, it was a calling of the highest order... a mother’s mission. And in building her daughter’s dream, she gained so much knowledge about the world of art, which she would not have learned if it were not for Lee.

A painful phase creates a new chapter Lee, who had previously recovered from Covid-19 in December 2022, had to go back to the hospital due to similar symptoms and abdominal pain in April 2023. But on May 11, the doctors discovered that she had Stage Four ovarian cancer. Less than two months later, Lee passed away peacefully on July 7 while surrounded by her loving family, that included two older sisters. In the following days, the family sat together and made a crucial decision. “Should we carry on or should we just move on? This was a question we had to deal with. If the intention of setting up the gallery was to help others, then why should we stop just because she is no longer around?” Moi shared during an interview with theSun. The family came to a collective decision to help mothers who have special needs or differently-abled children going through similar struggles. After all, the idea to turn the gallery into a platform to promote the work of differently-abled artists from lower and middle-income families was among the initial plans when they set up the gallery in 2020.

A beloved daughter “Her departing words made me carry on. She told us that not only does she love us, but she will not leave us as we are all a family,” said Moi with tears in her eyes. Composing herself, Moi continued: “Lee would want us to maintain this gallery. She loves this gallery, and it means a lot to her. She would want people to remember her. She loves to give and do charity work. She would want us to keep her legacy alive.” Lee’s passing was a painful and heartbreaking moment for Moi, who wanted to ensure her daughter found a suitable career and be financially independent while fulfilling her dream of becoming an artist. Moi has since resolved to move on, but not without a purpose. A caring and courageous heart Moi came to the realisation that other mothers with differently-abled children could be facing the same struggles, and offered to share her experiences with them. “Only mothers who have special needs children would understand. “Their talent is only revealed to a small special needs group. These children have the same dreams and ambitions as any artist. “I want to help them give back to the community and show them that despite their limitations, they are able to do much more than just paint.”