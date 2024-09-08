Compilation of lunar treats, from traditional to novel flavours

Tai Thong is known for its Imperial Musang King Royale Mooncake.

THE upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival is a season of reunion and joy, in which mooncakes take centre stage. This year, hotels and restaurants in Kuala Lumpur continue to present a variety of mooncakes in both traditional and modern interpretations. Celebrate this cherished occasion, which falls on Sept 17, with an exquisite selection of mooncakes compiled by theSun. Treat your palate to an array of heartwarming, well-loved classic baked mooncakes, best with a cup of aromatic Chinese tea – or indulge in the delicate snow skin mooncake delights that are most popular with Musang King fillings nowadays. EQ, Kuala Lumpur EQ has 11 flavours of mooncakes for guests to choose from. The traditional baked mooncakes will feature a golden brown traditional pastry enclosing a choice of five flavours: white lotus with a single yolk, traditional Cantonese mixed nuts, white lotus, red bean and the special EQ Signature Pearl of Harmony. The snow skin mooncakes break from convention with its colourful rice flour exteriors and six creative flavours, namely Golden Charcoal Musang King Durian, Emerald Yuzu Pandan, Mint Chocolate Hawaiian Macadamia, Butterfly Pea Flower Vitagen White Lotus, Red Bean Custard and Sun-dried Scallop with Mixed Nuts. To present the mooncakes in style, EQ has three packaging options. First, the Autumn Jade Collection offers a choice of four traditional mooncakes for RM288 or six snow skin mooncakes for RM328 which will come in a sienna leather case. The case, which features a stylised rabbit, transforms into a chic handbag when the strap, which is packed inside, is attached to the bag’s handle. Second, the Longevity Collection (RM198) offers a choice of eight green tea or white lotus traditional mini baked mooncakes presented in a stylish mustard yellow bucket bag with a chestnut brown carry strap, which also serves as a fashionable accessory. Third, the Premium Collection makes a good gift with a choice of either a bottle of Hennessy VSOP and four traditional baked mooncakes for RM988 or a bottle of Bottega Gold Prosecco and four traditional baked mooncakes for RM788. Both come in a luxurious leather case, which can be repurposed as a jewellery or document case.

ParkRoyal Collection Kuala Lumpur ParkRoyal Collection Kuala Lumpur’s mooncakes are available in two packaging options, adding a touch of luxury and tradition to your celebrations. The Premium Celestial set (RM288) offers four exquisite mooncakes in a three-tiered jewellery box that embodies the essence of richness with its gold colour. The set comes with two mooncake flavours: baked pure lotus with double yolks and baked durian lotus with single yolk. The Classic Collection set (RM188) offers the same delightful mooncakes in an elegantly designed box with marbled blue and white hues for those seeking a more minimalist touch. The set comes with two mooncake flavours: baked green tea lotus with single yolk and baked yam lotus with single yolk. Both sets make a gift for family, friends and business associates. Individual mooncakes are also available at RM30 per piece. Each mooncake is delicately baked, featuring flavours such as black sesame lotus with single yolk and baked white lotus with purple sweet potato.

The St Regis Kuala Lumpur Drawing inspiration from St Regis founder John Jacob Astor’s opulent lifestyle, The St Regis Kuala Lumpur has unveiled two mooncake trunks. The Classic Mooncake Trunk (RM328 for four pieces) pays tribute to the butlers who have shaped St Regis brand’s narrative, defining the hospitality of the hotel today. The trunk was essential for Astor’s travels in the 1920s, providing a practical way to store his belongings. Taking a cue from this, the mooncake trunks offer spacious compartments and two drawers, capable of holding up to eight individual lotus seed paste mooncakes. The trunk can also be repurposed to store precious jewellery and more. Puan Sri Sharon Chua, wife of the hotel’s chairman Tan Sri Chua Ma Yu, created an exclusive collection of artwork using the traditional Chinese painting technique Xieyi. Her cherished art has been imprinted on a premium Da Hong Pao tea canister, available for purchase as a gift set bundled with its Classic Mooncake Trunk. The St Regis Kuala Lumpur and Swarovski also joined forces once again to marry the design of St Regis with the brilliance of Austrian crystals from Swarovski. The crystals adorning the trunks embody opulence and a luxurious lifestyle. The latest addition to the Swarovski Super Mooncake Trunk series is adorned with 307 Silk Shimmer crystals, showcasing the craftsmanship of Swarovski and the design of The St Regis Kuala Lumpur trunks. To further emphasise its extravagance, the trunk also accommodates a 6.5 inches super mooncake with eight yolks. This year, the mooncake series offers guests an expanded selection: the option to pair The Macallan Rare Cask or the St Regis Butler Bear with the Classic Mooncake Trunk for sophisticated gifting. The Macallan Rare Cask enriches reunions with its spirit while the Butler Bear complements the St Regis butler tradition.

Grand Millennium Kuala Lumpur Add a touch of nostalgia to the festivities with the pure white lotus paste with single yolk. Alternatively, take heart in the pandan paste with single yolk or revel in the indulgence of the assorted fruits and nuts, a tasteful delight of almonds, peanuts, walnuts, white sesame, melon seeds and zesty tangerine peel creating sensational texture and flavour. Also on the menu is a perennial favourite, the red bean paste – crafted to suit contemporary palates, the delicate sweetness of fresh red bean paste is subtle yet simple. To elevate the gifting experience, these dainty delicacies come encased in elegant gift boxes, offering a blend of taste and aesthetics. Featuring a trio of sophisticated colours, choose between the Premium Collection or the Signature Collection. Priced at RM188+ per box of four mooncakes, the Premium Collection has two colour options: elegant celadon or opulent rose themes. Meanwhile, the Signature Collection, priced at RM168+ per box of four mooncakes, takes resemblance of an aesthetic Tiffany blue chest showcasing a design inspired by harmonious elements of nature and adorned with a lacquer finish. Both Premium and Signature Collections include a fixed assorted selection of four artisan baked mooncakes featuring these flavours: Pure white lotus paste with single yolk, assorted fruits and nuts, pandan paste with single yolk and red bean paste.

W Kuala Lumpur W Kuala Lumpur’s statement Moonlit Series will make its final debut this year with the Moonlit Mystique Trunk Collection. This year’s theme revolves around the flair and juxtaposition of the past Moonlit Series, which are combinations of a new class of stylish, fashionable, trendy and sleek bags. The Moonlit Mystique Trunk Collection comes in two colours: Tint of Azure (baby blue) and MM24 (vivid orangish-yellow). Mooncake flavours consist of less sugar red bean tangerine, less sugar pure lotus double yolk, less sugar white lotus single yolk, manascus pandan lotus single yolk, mango lotus, chocolate lava (90g) and golden butter milk (90g). A box of four includes a Limited Edition Moonlit Mystique Trunk (RM298) and it comes with a Moonlit Mystique Special Edition Teapot set. This year’s standout mooncake from the hotel will be the homemade snow skin Musang King mooncake, the first for W Kuala Lumpur, guaranteeing a well-balanced and nuanced flavour profile that has a full-bodied Musang King that will add a pleasant bite and subtle sweetness. The hotel also introduced four new dessert pastry-like mooncake creations. Blending Eastern traditions with Western culinary skills, these chilled dessert mooncakes are ideal for gifting. New mooncake flavours include Dolce Vita, Citrus Flair, Tempted Berry and Matcha Cravings. Build your own Moonlit Mystique Trove (RM198) that comes in a canary yellow carry bag. You also have a choice to mix and match the flavours, including the durian flavour.

Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown Lady Yi’s Tea House at Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown has launched Lunar Treasures Mooncake Collection. An ode to childhood memories and time-honoured traditions, this year’s celebration features two new additions to its mooncakes and a festive gift box inspired by the artwork of local artist Alice Chang in Lady Yi’s Tea House. This year’s Lunar Treasures celebration is showcased in the design of the gift box and the new mooncake offerings. An elegant depiction of phoenixes that symbolises rebirth and new beginnings and lanterns that pay homage to childhood memories, the artwork exemplifies Lady Yi’s cherished moments spent celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival with her grandmother. In the spirit of bringing those traditions to the modern age, Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown introduced baked chocolate and baked Musang King mooncakes to its current lineup that features Lady Yi’s Signature 11 Treasures Tea mooncake, white lotus with single egg yolk, red bean and green tea mooncakes. The Lunar Treasures Mooncake Collection is priced at RM138+ for a selection of four mooncakes or at RM35+ per mooncake. Guests can also visit Lady Yi’s Tea House to experience a curated pairing of premium Chinese teas chosen to bring out tasting notes in the different mooncakes.

Oversea Restaurant Oversea Restaurant’s latest mooncake collection features an array of flavours alongside two limited editions. This year, Oversea Restaurant introduced the creation of two new flavours: Snowy Tangy Yuzu and Snowy Hazelnut Chocolate Ganache mooncakes, each limited to only 1,000 pieces. Each mooncake flavour showcases a delightful fusion of flavours, handmade to offer a less sweet yet rich taste experience. The Snowy Tangy Yuzu mooncake features layers of vanilla sponge, lemon cream, yuzu filling and mousse while the Snowy Hazelnut Chocolate Ganache mooncake offers a delectable combination of feuilletine crust, hazelnut dacquoise, salted caramel ganache and hazelnut mousse. The new flavours are available in outlets at RM32.80 per piece. For those seeking gift ideas, Oversea Restaurant has Moonlit Elegance (RM238), a new edition of its Premium Gift Set, elegantly packaged in illuminated boxes resembling the moon. This gift includes all four of its best-selling mooncake varieties such as Lotus Mooncake, Golden Starlight with Single Yolk Mooncake, Golden Emerald Mooncake and Noble Delight with Single Yolk Mooncake. The Aurora Swowy Mooncake gift set (RM85), featuring six mooncakes such as Green Tea with Red Bean, Lotus with Sesame, Noble Delight with Mango, Chocolate with Coffee, Green Tea with Lemon and Golden Tangerine with Lychee, is sure to delight any snowy mooncake enthusiast. Tai Thong In conjunction with its 40th anniversary, Tai Thong Mooncake Sdn Bhd has launched the Ruby Jubilee Set, a limited-edition carrier box featuring three new mooncake flavours and three classic Tai Thong bestsellers. The new flavours are Momoyama custard chocolate, Momoyama sea salt chocolate and Momoyama latte chocolate. Adding to the mix are sought-after signature mooncakes such as baked skin white lotus, baked skin pure red bean and baked skin pure lotus. The Momoyama series highlights rich, velvety premium chocolate filling made of cocoa beans from Ghana and the Ivory Coast. With a 58% cocoa content, this silky ganache is made with simple high-quality ingredients, following a traditional Belgian recipe. The Momoyama skin is a popular choice since its introduction. It is a white kidney bean-based dough with less gluten than the traditional baked skin with a hint of natural bean flavour. Its texture is smoother and appearance is more defined and may be served at room temperature or chilled. Other new individual flavours introduced this year are the snow skin rose coconut milk with single yolk mooncake, purple potato honey with salted egg chicken floss mooncake, which can be purchased as part of the Handcraft Rabbit Lantern Set with the Momoyama green tea red bean and finally, the black sesame with almond custard single yolk mooncake. The RuMa Hotel and Residences This year, The RuMa presents an artfully crafted box containing four mooncake flavours. Nyonya sambal hae bee is a bold fusion of white lotus paste with dried shrimp (hae bee), belacan, chilli and kaffir lime, offering a spicy twist on tradition. Honey longan features delicate white lotus paste embracing the natural sweetness of Chiang Mai’s dried honey longan, creating a harmonious blend of flavours. Ondeh presents a local favourite reimagined, featuring pandan lotus paste, gula melaka and Hawaiian desiccated coconut for a tropical indulgence. Callebaut 811 features luxurious Belgian chocolate lotus paste enhanced with Ferrero Rocher, perfect for chocolate enthusiasts. Each exquisitely packaged box of four mooncakes is priced at RM218 nett, making it an ideal gift for loved ones, business associates or as a special treat for oneself.