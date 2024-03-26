Celebrate Ramadan with Papparich’s special set menus

TO celebrate the holy month of Ramadan, Papparich is offering a selection of dishes that highlight Malaysia’s rich culinary heritage. Its Ramadan special set menus are designed to satisfy and nourish hungry diners after a long day of fasting.

Customers can choose from three rice set options, curry chicken, beef rendang or asam seafood, accompanied by acar, fried onion rings, crackers, salted egg and sambal prawns. For those seeking international flavours, the Western Combo Set includes crispy fried chicken chop or golden fish fillet with french fries, coleslaw salad and black pepper sauce.

Each Ramadan Special set purchase includes a complimentary refillable air sirap with biji selasih and a dessert of egg pudding infused with sago gula Melaka, providing a sweet conclusion to the dining experience.

The Ramadan Special set menus will be available from now until April 10 at all participating Papparich locations, inviting customers to enjoy these offerings throughout the day.