Miss World Noble Queen International 2023 declared its champion in an evening embellished with elegance

(From left) Chinese Diao Shuai (second runner-up), Moldovan Solonari Maria Champion, and Vietnamese Ha My Nhi (first runner-up). –PICS BY ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THESUN.

IN a dazzling display of beauty, grace and advocacy, the sixth edition of Miss World Noble Queen reached its pinnacle on Dec 12 at the Berjaya Times Square Hotel in Kuala Lumpur. Drawing participants from 18 countries, the event was a celebration of diversity and empowered women. Solonari Maria from Moldova stood triumphant as the newly crowned Miss World Noble Queen 2023, an embodiment of grace and confidence. The grand finale not only showcased the contestants’ beauty but also marked a significant step towards promoting environmental consciousness. With the theme “Protecting the Environment”, the pageant garnered support from Tourism Malaysia, emphasising the importance of sustainability and ecological responsibility.

The powerhouse herself, Miss Jan Sit.

The Miss World Noble Queen Pageant founder and president of Jan Sit, expressed her satisfaction with the event, praising the winner for possessing the essential qualities of a Miss World Noble Queen — good attitude, beauty and self-confidence. She extended her commendations to the first and second runner-up winners, emphasising their alignment with the pageant’s lofty standards. A total of US$27,000 (RM126,000) in cash prizes and sponsored gifts were bestowed upon the deserving winners. Ha My Nhi from Vietnam secured the first runner-up position, while Diao Shuai from China claimed the second runner-up title. Malaysia’s representative, Izabella Pok Le Sia, emerged victorious in two categories, clinching the titles of Miss Congeniality 2023 and Best National Costume. Sarawakian beauty Eva Pua Suet Yee earned the coveted title of Miss Photogenic 2023.

The night was not just a competition but a celebration of global unity, where participants from different corners of the world showcased their unique qualities and celebrated womanhood in all its splendour. As the competition unfolded, it became evident that each contestant was not just a beauty queen but an ambassador of change and progress. The international final, which unfolded against the backdrop of Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage, was a testament to the country’s commitment to showcasing its beauty and diversity on the global stage. The Director-General of Tourism Malaysia, Datuk Dr Ammar Ghapar, graced the event, underscoring the significance of the pageant in promoting Malaysia as a tourist destination. Throughout the competition, delegates were treated to an immersive experience that went beyond the stage. The itinerary included visits to iconic landmarks such as Merdeka Square, KLCC Petronas Twin Towers, the National Monument, Pasar Seni, Kraftangan Malaysia, Malacca City and Jonker Street. These excursions not only highlighted Malaysia’s cultural richness but also served as a platform for the contestants to bond and forge lasting friendships.

One standout experience was the visit to an Orang Asli village in Kampung Orang Hulu Kemensah in Hulu Klang, Selangor. Here, the delegates had the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the traditional way of life of the Orang Asli community. This encounter aimed to foster a deeper understanding of cultural diversity and promote appreciation for indigenous lifestyles. Beyond the physical experiences, the international delegates actively utilised their social media platforms to showcase Malaysia’s rich cultural tapestry and breathtaking landscapes. Through live streaming and engaging content, they became ambassadors of the country, effectively sharing its beauty with a global audience. This not only promoted tourism but also highlighted Malaysia’s commitment to fostering global connections and friendships. While celebrating the successes of the sixth edition of Miss World Noble Queen, Jan Sit acknowledged the positive aspects of the grand finale but expressed a desire for continuous improvement. She articulated her hope for future editions to achieve the pinnacle of excellence, ensuring that the pageant remains a beacon of empowerment, beauty and advocacy.

Solonari Maria from Moldova crowned as Miss World Noble Queen International 2023 champion.