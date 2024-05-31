$!Celebrating mummy dearest

Celebrating with rewards

The prizes for the contest were as diverse and generous as a mother’s love.

The grand prize was a Lukfook “Convergence of Love” Collection 18K Gold Diamond Pendant, valued at RM6,000.

There were also two first prizes, each consisting of a pair of AirAsia return tickets from Kuala Lumpur to either Chiang Mai or Ho Chi Minh City, valued at RM5,000 per pair.

The second prizes included 10 Brytte and Bonn 925 Sterling Silver Gemstone Rings, each worth RM588.

Five third prizes featured Redmi Watch 4 devices, each worth RM459. Additionally, 10 fourth prizes comprised Redmi Buds 5 Pro, each worth RM299.

There were 20 fifth prizes offering Splash Mania tickets for one adult and one child, each set valued at RM220.

Finally, 20 consolation prizes provided Lotus’s cash vouchers worth RM50 each. The variety and value of the prizes underscored theSun’s commitment to making Mother’s Day a memorable occasion for all participants.

Emotional depth

The selection process for the winners was rigorous and impartial, with a panel of five judges meticulously reviewing each entry. The judges evaluated the entries based on creativity, emotional depth and the overall presentation of the Mother’s Day message. Given the high volume of 453 entries, the task was challenging but the judges approached it with dedication and a deep appreciation for the heartfelt tributes.

The heartfelt entries, generous prizes and thoughtful judging process all contributed to a memorable and meaningful tribute to motherhood.

As we celebrate the winners and their stories, we also honour all the mothers who inspire us daily with their unwavering love and sacrifice. The success of this contest is a witness to the enduring bond between mothers and their children. This bond deserves recognition and celebration not just on Mother’s Day, but every day.

Much gratitude to all participants for sharing their beautiful moments and making this Mother’s Day celebration a heartfelt tribute to all the incredible mums out there.

Visit theSun’s Facebook page for the full list of winners.

Special thanks to our sponsors for supporting this meaningful day: