THE Guardian Awards: Beauty & Wellbeing 2025 kicked off yesterday with a launch that celebrated not just products, but the personal journeys, choices and stories behind them.

The event welcomed leading healthy and beauty experts, media, influencers and guests to experience an immersive showcase of what beauty and wellbeing truly mean to Malaysians today.

“The Guardian Awards has always celebrated trust and confidence in the beauty and wellbeing products we carry. Every year, our winners are chosen by Malaysians themselves, based on real experiences and real results. These aren’t just trending items – they are products that support self-care, boost confidence and help people look and feel their best every day. The awards also builds on the momentum of our recent brand relaunch, as we continue to focus on what matters most to our customers: Quality, wellbeing and the freedom to choose what works for them,” said Guardian Malaysia marketing director Anna Ng.

2025’s most trusted products: Best Sellers and Expert Picks

The event unveiled for the first time the Guardian Awards 2025 winners across two key categories: Best Sellers and Expert Picks.

The Best Sellers Awards 2025 shines a spotlight on the products Malaysians buy most often at Guardian, trusted by consumers for consistently delivering results. These are the everyday favourites that have become staples in homes across the country, recognised for their proven results and lasting impact.

The Expert Picks 2025 were selected by a panel of respected voices in beauty and wellness: Healthcare professional and wellness advocate Dr Shazril Shaharuddin, skincare enthusiast and content creator Yasmin Khalid, celebrity makeup artist Shiyo Joo and celebrity hair stylist Cody Chua.

Together, they reviewed over 100 products across skincare, cosmetics, personal care and healthcare, evaluating each one over a one-month period for effectiveness, innovation and relevance to Malaysian lifestyles.

Interactive celebration of beauty and wellness

Guests at the event enjoyed engaging sessions with this year’s Expert Picks panel, who shared their professional insights and personal experiences.

In one session, Shazril and Yasmin explored the powerful link between health and skincare, emphasising how a balanced approach to mind, body and lifestyle can transform self-care into a form of everyday empowerment.

In another, Joo and Chua tackled some of the most common beauty and grooming myths seen on social media to debunk viral trends while offering practical advice on making smarter beauty choices.

Attendees also posed questions to these experts via a Q&A session, making the entire event a casual and meaningful experience as it created space for real, honest conversations on how to approach beauty with confidence, curiosity and a critical eye – reinforcing that good decisions start with good information.

Guests then explored interactive zones, each one led by an expert, where they tried, tested and learnt about the winning products. They also participated in fun games and activities, from skincare routine challenges to beauty quizzes, offering direct engagement with the experts and the award-winning products Malaysians trust most.

Fan Favourites voting now open

During the event, voting opened for the Fan Favourites category. Until June 3, 2025, Malaysians can vote for their favourite cosmetic, skincare, healthcare and personal care products via Guardian’s website and social media platforms.

By voting, participants stand a chance to win prizes worth over RM100,000 – including Dyson Airstraight Straightener, ZenyumSonic Electric Toothbrush, DJI Osmo Pocket 3, and three grand prizes, each a three days, two nights stay in an Ocean Junior Suite at One&Only Desaru Coast respectively.

Guardian Awards: Beauty & Wellbeing 2025 winners’ list

Best Sellers Awards 2025

Category 1: Cosmetics

Face: • Skintific Cover All Perfect Cushion Spf35 Pa++++ 02 Ivory 11g • Catrice Nude Illusion Loose Powder Transparent Matt

Eyes: • Silkygirl Lash Prism Waterproof Mascara 01 • Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara Very Black • Barenbliss Roll To Volume Mascara

Lips: • Wardah Colorfit Velvet Matte Lip Mousse (13 Sweet Cinnamon) • Hanasui Mattedorable Lip Cream Boba Edition 03 Salted Caramel

Men’s fragrance: Romano Eau De Parfum Grandiose 100ml

Women’s fragrance: • Syahirah Vitalis Eau De Natural Egyptian Jasmine & Turkish Rose 100ml • Enchanteur Luxe EDP D’or 50ml

Category 2: Skincare

Facial cleanser: Glad2Glow Milk Amino Acids Gentle Cleanser

Facial toner: Hada Labo Hydrating Lotion (Light) 170ml

Serum: The Raw. Arbutin 2% Serum 3× Whitening Actives With Niacinamide 5% & Glutathione 30ml

Facial moisturiser: Skintific 5× Ceramide Barrier Repair Moisture Gel 30g

Hand & body: Vaseline Healthy Bright Gluta-Hya Serum Burst Lotion Dewy Radiance 300ml

Acne care: Dododots Beauty Patch Butterflies 20S

Derma skin care: Eucerin Spotless Brightening Booster Serum 30ml

Sun care: Sunplay Skin Aqua Brightening Moisture Gel SPF50+ Pa++++ 80g

Sensitive skin care: CeraVe Foaming Cleanser 236ml

Micellar water: Garnier Skin Naturals Micellar Water Pink 400ml

Category 3: Personal care

Body wash: Dove Beauty Nourishing Body Wash 1L

Shampoo/conditioner: Sunsilk Smooth & Manageable Shampoo 625ml

Hair colour: Garnier Color Naturals 7.3 Golden Brown

Hair styling/treatment: Gatsby Set & Keep Spray Super Hard 180g

Toothpaste: Darlie Double Action Fresh + Clean Toothpaste Original Strong Mint 225g × 2 (Value Pack)

Toothbrush: Oral-B Pro Cross Action Battery Powered Toothbrush 1S

Feminine care: Kotex Overnight Wing Pro Active Guard 32cm 24’s

Men’s deodorant: Nivea Men Deodorant Male Deep Roll On 50ml Pack of 2

Women’s deodorant: Vaseline Dry Serum Ultra Bright 45ml

Hair styling/treatment (Her): Mise En Scene Perfect Serum Original 80ml

Category 4: Healthcare

Natural food supplement: Brand’s Essence of Chicken 70g × 30’s

General nutrition: Ensure Gold Vanilla 800g

Pain relief patch: Tiger Balm Plaster Warm (S) 2S

Muscular stiffness & shoulder pain: Ammeltz Yoko-Yoko 48ml

Modern Chinese medicine: Hurix’s Fluaway Syrup Herbal 100ml

Family planning: Durex Love Condom 12’s

Healthy gut: 21st Century Probiotics 30s

Vitamin C: Redoxon Triple Action Effervescent Orange 30’s × 3

Skin health: VitaHealth Skintru 30’s

Heart health: Blackmores CoQ10 150mg 30 pieces

Expert Picks 2025

Category 1: Cosmetics

Best Newcomer: Make Over Powerstay Fix & Matte Makeup Setting Spray 50ml

Best Asian Cosmetics (China, Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia): Wardah Colorfit Velvet Matte Lip Mousse 08 Brown Creator 4 G

New Trending Brand: Lilybyred Juicy Liar Water Tint 03 Plum Martini

Hot Seller Cosmetic: Kahf Revered Oud Eau De Toilette 35ml

Best Vegan Cosmetic (based on total brand claimed as vegan): Catrice Allround Concealer 010

Category 2: Skincare

Best Newcomer: Lumi Vitamin Glow Super Serum 30ml

Best Innovative Product: Vt Reedle Shot 100 50ml

Best Trending Brand: Skintific 5× Ceramide Barrier Repair Moisture Gel 30g

Best Korea-Japan Brand: Medicube Zero Pore Pad 2.0 155g

Best Derma-Guru Brand: Eucerin Spotless Brightening Booster Serum 30ml

Category 3: Personal care

Best Newcomer: On The Body Veilment Natural Spa Dead Sea Salt Scrub Body Cleanser Black Rose Scent 600ml

Best Skin Friendly Sanitary (New award for 2025): Bieu Organic Cotton Pantyliners 18Cm 26S

Best Scalp Solutions: L’Oreal Full Resist Shampoo 440ml

Best Beauty Bath: Dove Beauty Nourishing Body Wash 1l

Best Oral Beauty: 8B Portable Water Flosser Pink

Category 4: Healthcare

Best Energy Booster Essentials: Berocca Effervescent Orange 45’s × 2

Best Wellness Innovative: Soluxe Pea Protein Choc Deluxe 10×25g

Best Beauty Secret: Kinohimitsu J’pan Diamond 32 Bottles

Best Gummy Snacking Bites: Holistic Way Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies 60S