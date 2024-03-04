Cillian Murphy opts for vegan lifestyle

IRISH actor Cillian Murphy recently spoke about his decision to adopt a plant-based eating regimen.

During an appearance on the WTF podcast with Marc Maron, the Academy Award winner shared with the host: “I’ve been trying the vegan thing.”

Reflecting on his transition to the plant-based diet, which excludes meat, dairy and eggs, Murphy candidly admitted: “I miss cheese.” However, he asserted that he does not miss meat, stating: “I’ve been off the meat for a long time.”

When questioned about his motivation for adopting the diet, whether ethical or health-related, the Peaky Blinders star replied: “Both, now.”

Murphy further elaborated on an additional factor influencing his initial shift towards a plant-based diet, citing concerns over the prevalence of mad cow disease during that period.

“I was vegetarian for about 15 years. But it was never a moral decision. It was more that I was worried about getting mad cow disease.”

Despite his dietary choices, Murphy disclosed that his trainer advised him to incorporate meat into his diet to prepare for the first season of Peaky Blinders, purportedly to alter his appearance and avoid appearing “like a skinny Irish fella.”

Murphy has fully embraced the plant-based diet, emphasising its positive impact on the environment.

“I think it’s better for the planet, right?” he added, underscoring his commitment to sustainability.

In other news, Murphy will reprise his iconic role as Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby in an upcoming Peaky Blinders movie.