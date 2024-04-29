Claudia Kim’s transformation previewed

JTBC’S upcoming weekend drama The Atypical Family has teased new stills of Claudia Kim ahead of its premiere.

Directed by Cho Hyun-tak and scripted by Joo Hwa-mi and Kang Eun-kyung, the series focuses into the lives of a supernatural family grappling with everyday struggles after losing their powers.

Kim portrays Bok Dong-hee, a former runway model who undergoes a significant physical and emotional shift post-retirement, losing her ability to fly. The images highlight her journey, from exuding confidence with amazing abs on the runway to clutching a bag of snacks, symbolising her altered reality.

Kim reflects on the character, describing Bok Dong-hee as someone who navigates inner conflicts with self-assurance, offering viewers a relatable yet aspirational figure. She also discusses the intricacies of her special makeup transformation, acknowledging its role in enhancing her character’s depth.

The Atypical Family is set to premiere on May 4.