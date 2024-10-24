Cleaner air, healthier lives

Cooling indoor spaces with Panasonic’s nanoeX technology

(From left) Panasonic Air-Conditioning Malaysia general manager of marketing department Victor Koh, Panasonic Corp Living Appliances and Solutions Company general manager Hiroshi Suda, Sheikh Ahmad and Panasonic Corp managing director of QAFL Business Promotion Centre Ichiro Suganuma and Panasonic Appliances R&D Centre Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd managing director Takashi Sugihara at the event.

PANASONIC, a leader in innovative technologies, is dedicated to improving well-being through practical solutions that address today’s challenges. Among these innovations is Panasonic’s nanoeX technology, designed to combat air pollution by enhancing indoor air quality. As Malaysia faces recurring haze problems, Panasonic’s collaboration with the Malaysia-Japan International Institute of Technology (MJIIT) demonstrates the effectiveness of nanoeX in reducing harmful pollutants, offering a cleaner and healthier environment for homes and businesses. Haze is a significant environmental and public health concern caused by forest fires, agricultural burning, industrial emissions and vehicle exhaust. These activities release harmful fine particles, including polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), which are invisible to the naked eye. PAHs pose severe health risks such as respiratory issues, cardiovascular diseases and even cancer. They also affect ecosystems, contaminate crops and disrupt economies. The need for a reliable, long-term solution to improve indoor air quality during haze events has never been more urgent. nanoeX technology is the result of over 20 years of research and development by Panasonic. At its core, nanoeX generates microscopic “nano-sized atomised water particles” that contain hydroxyl radicals. These radicals, naturally found in the atmosphere, are known for their ability to inhibit pollutants, bacteria and allergens by neutralising harmful substances through hydrogen atom extraction. Panasonic has refined this natural mechanism, making it effective indoors by stabilising hydroxyl radicals within water molecules, giving them a longer lifespan and broader reach. The key benefit of nanoeX lies in its ability to actively purify not only the air but also surfaces, including soft furnishings and hard-to-reach areas. Unlike traditional air filters that passively trap pollutants, nanoeX disperses throughout the room to inhibit airborne contaminants, creating a healthier and safer indoor space.

Haze study collaboration with MJIIT Panasonic’s research was further highlighted through its recent study with MJIIT, focusing on the effectiveness of nanoeX in reducing PAH levels during haze. Prof Dr Sheikh Ahmad Zaki, who led the research, emphasised the need for technological solutions to mitigate the growing health risks associated with haze. “Our findings showed nanoeX technology can inhibit PAHs, one of the most harmful components of haze. With industries resuming full operations after the pandemic, there is a heightened concern about worsening air quality. nanoeX offers a promising way to improve indoor environments by neutralising pollutants that accumulate during haze events,” explained Sheikh Ahmad. How nanoeX works and its unique benefits nanoeX technology is based on the process of electrostatic atomisation, in which invisible moisture from the air is collected and subjected to high voltage to produce hydroxyl radicals contained in water. These hydroxyl radicals, known for their natural ability to inhibit harmful substances, neutralise pollutants by breaking down their molecular structures. At a microscopic scale, nanoeX particles measure at one billionth of a cubic metre – smaller than steam molecules – enabling them to penetrate deeply into fabrics, carpets and furniture, deodorising and purifying surfaces that traditional air purifiers may miss. One of the standout features of nanoeX is the extended lifespan of hydroxyl radicals. Though these radicals are typically short-lived, Panasonic’s innovation stabilises them within water molecules, allowing them to remain active for longer and disperse widely across rooms. The nanoeX Generator Mark 3 generates 48 trillion hydroxyl radicals per second. Additionally, the device requires no maintenance, thanks to its use of titanium components, eliminating the need for replacements and offering long-term convenience. Operating round the clock, nanoeX provides all-day protection by inhibiting viruses, bacteria, allergens, mould and hazardous fumes, creating a consistently clean and safe environment for all occupants. This holistic approach to air purification makes nanoeX a practical solution for maintaining indoor air quality, especially in regions affected by haze and pollution.