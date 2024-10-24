Cleaner air, healthier lives

PANASONIC, a leader in innovative technologies, is dedicated to improving well-being through practical solutions that address today’s challenges. Among these innovations is Panasonic’s nanoeX technology, designed to combat air pollution by enhancing indoor air quality.
As Malaysia faces recurring haze problems, Panasonic’s collaboration with the Malaysia-Japan International Institute of Technology (MJIIT) demonstrates the effectiveness of nanoeX in reducing harmful pollutants, offering a cleaner and healthier environment for homes and businesses.
Haze is a significant environmental and public health concern caused by forest fires, agricultural burning, industrial emissions and vehicle exhaust. These activities release harmful fine particles, including polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), which are invisible to the naked eye. PAHs pose severe health risks such as respiratory issues, cardiovascular diseases and even cancer. They also affect ecosystems, contaminate crops and disrupt economies. The need for a reliable, long-term solution to improve indoor air quality during haze events has never been more urgent.
nanoeX technology is the result of over 20 years of research and development by Panasonic. At its core, nanoeX generates microscopic “nano-sized atomised water particles” that contain hydroxyl radicals. These radicals, naturally found in the atmosphere, are known for their ability to inhibit pollutants, bacteria and allergens by neutralising harmful substances through hydrogen atom extraction.
Panasonic has refined this natural mechanism, making it effective indoors by stabilising hydroxyl radicals within water molecules, giving them a longer lifespan and broader reach. The key benefit of nanoeX lies in its ability to actively purify not only the air but also surfaces, including soft furnishings and hard-to-reach areas. Unlike traditional air filters that passively trap pollutants, nanoeX disperses throughout the room to inhibit airborne contaminants, creating a healthier and safer indoor space.
Haze study collaboration with MJIIT
Panasonic’s research was further highlighted through its recent study with MJIIT, focusing on the effectiveness of nanoeX in reducing PAH levels during haze. Prof Dr Sheikh Ahmad Zaki, who led the research, emphasised the need for technological solutions to mitigate the growing health risks associated with haze.
“Our findings showed nanoeX technology can inhibit PAHs, one of the most harmful components of haze. With industries resuming full operations after the pandemic, there is a heightened concern about worsening air quality. nanoeX offers a promising way to improve indoor environments by neutralising pollutants that accumulate during haze events,” explained Sheikh Ahmad.
How nanoeX works and its unique benefits
nanoeX technology is based on the process of electrostatic atomisation, in which invisible moisture from the air is collected and subjected to high voltage to produce hydroxyl radicals contained in water. These hydroxyl radicals, known for their natural ability to inhibit harmful substances, neutralise pollutants by breaking down their molecular structures.
At a microscopic scale, nanoeX particles measure at one billionth of a cubic metre – smaller than steam molecules – enabling them to penetrate deeply into fabrics, carpets and furniture, deodorising and purifying surfaces that traditional air purifiers may miss.
One of the standout features of nanoeX is the extended lifespan of hydroxyl radicals. Though these radicals are typically short-lived, Panasonic’s innovation stabilises them within water molecules, allowing them to remain active for longer and disperse widely across rooms. The nanoeX Generator Mark 3 generates 48 trillion hydroxyl radicals per second.
Additionally, the device requires no maintenance, thanks to its use of titanium components, eliminating the need for replacements and offering long-term convenience. Operating round the clock, nanoeX provides all-day protection by inhibiting viruses, bacteria, allergens, mould and hazardous fumes, creating a consistently clean and safe environment for all occupants. This holistic approach to air purification makes nanoeX a practical solution for maintaining indoor air quality, especially in regions affected by haze and pollution.
Versatile application
Panasonic has integrated nanoeX technology into its air conditioners, transforming them into multifunctional devices that cool rooms while purifying the air. These air conditioners are easy to instal in homes, offices and commercial spaces, offering a solution for improved indoor air quality.
As the air conditioner circulates cool air, nanoeX particles are dispersed throughout the room, neutralising airborne and surface contaminants.
The nanoeX air conditioners provide dual benefits, offering fast and energy-efficient cooling while enhancing the health and comfort of indoor environments. With this technology, users no longer compromise between comfort and safety, even during periods of high pollution.
Why nanoeX is essential during haze season?
Haze, with its harmful pollutants and fine particles, can penetrate indoor spaces, making it essential to have an active purification system in place. Unlike air purifiers that rely solely on filters, Panasonic’s nanoeX actively fills the entire room, purifying air and surfaces beyond the immediate vicinity of the air conditioner. This ensures the room remains free from pollutants, allergens and odours, even during peak haze periods.
Furthermore, the safety of nanoeX technology has been thoroughly tested in laboratories and proven to be non-chemical and safe for continuous use around people and pets. nanoeX provides peace of mind by recreating nature’s cleansing process indoors, whether used in residential or commercial spaces.
Cleaner air, healthier lives
Panasonic’s nanoeX technology offers a practical and effective solution to improve indoor air quality. It creates healthier environments at home and in the workplace. The integration of this technology into Panasonic’s air conditioners ensures users can enjoy cool comfort and purified air without additional maintenance or upkeep.
By bringing nature’s balancing process indoors, Panasonic’s nanoeX helps families and businesses breathe easier, promoting healthier lives and setting new standards for indoor air quality. Through innovative solutions such as nanoeX, Panasonic remains committed to creating a better tomorrow, ensuring every breath you take is clean, safe and refreshing.