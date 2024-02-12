CNY hit Yes Sir garners 1m YouTube views

AS the Year of the Snake approaches, Yes Sir — a mandarin festive song co-produced by hamper provider Jin Ye Ye and artistes from Malaysia, Singapore and Hong Kong — has become the first Snake Year Chinese New Year (CNY) song in Malaysia to surpass one million views on YouTube.
This song is an uplifting musical creation, a heartfelt tribute to the CNY traditions and the rich heritage of the Malaysian Chinese gift-giving culture.
The signature “salute” gesture in Yes Sir pays homage to the enduring mission of preserving and passing down this cherished tradition.