CNY hit Yes Sir garners 1m YouTube views

Festive song celebrates culture of gift-giving

LYFE
Sit (centre), Lai (standing, second from left) and 3P in the music video of Yes Sir.Sit (centre), Lai (standing, second from left) and 3P in the music video of Yes Sir.

AS the Year of the Snake approaches, Yes Sir — a mandarin festive song co-produced by hamper provider Jin Ye Ye and artistes from Malaysia, Singapore and Hong Kong — has become the first Snake Year Chinese New Year (CNY) song in Malaysia to surpass one million views on YouTube.

This song is an uplifting musical creation, a heartfelt tribute to the CNY traditions and the rich heritage of the Malaysian Chinese gift-giving culture.

The signature “salute” gesture in Yes Sir pays homage to the enduring mission of preserving and passing down this cherished tradition.