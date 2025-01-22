$!CNY mall guide 2025

Stunning decorations, fun-filled activities

CHINESE New Year (CNY) is nearly here and excitement is in the air. It is a time to come together, honour traditions and look forward to a prosperous year ahead. Malls are taking centre stage with stunning decorations, exciting activities and rewards, promising to make this festive season memorable. Here is a closer look at how some malls are welcoming the Year of the Snake: Sunway Pyramid Sunway Pyramid is celebrating the season with its theme “The Golden Era of Fortune”. The mall has been transformed into a visual masterpiece, combining oriental structures, vibrant blossoms and glowing lanterns. Walking through its halls feels like stepping into a painting, with intricate details that celebrate renewal and prosperity. What sets Sunway Pyramid apart this year is its commitment to sustainability. About 95% of the decorations are made from recycled materials, such as Quad Wall Board and Kraft Triple Wall Board. These eco-friendly efforts align with global sustainability goals while still delivering a stunning festive experience. Beyond the decor, visitors can participate in interactive experiences such as sending digital blessings. Scan a QR code, type your wishes and watch them light up the lanterns, blending tradition with a modern touch. “The Wishing Pond” also adds a meaningful aspect to the celebrations, allowing visitors to contribute to the Subang Jaya Community Ambulance.

Spring has come early to Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA.

Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA has gone all out with its “Blooming Fortune” theme. The mall is filled with lanterns and spring flowers, creating a cheerful and welcoming space for all visitors. The decorations highlight the spirit of new beginnings and happiness, setting the tone for the Year of the Snake. The main atrium is a visual delight, with colourful flowers representing prosperity and fortune. Shoppers can also enjoy festive activities, including a Chinese calligraphy and greeting card workshop this Saturday and Sunday. With festive spending, visitors can redeem limited-edition red packets or a beautifully designed tiffin carrier. For those using the Mitsui Shopping Park MY App, the rewards become even more enticing, with prizes such as flight tickets to Japan and shopping vouchers worth up to RM1,500 for top spenders.

IPC Shopping Centre IPC Shopping Centre is embracing the Year of the Snake with its “Eternal Prosperity Awaits” campaign. The mall’s concourse features bright decorations inspired by the snake’s symbolism of renewal and prosperity. Lanterns, traditional motifs and colourful displays fill the space, creating a lively and

joyful environment. “The Lunar Marketplace” and festive workshops add to the charm, giving visitors a chance to shop, create and celebrate. Food plays a central role in the celebrations at IPC, with promotions from BananaBro, Noodle Shack and Paradise Dynasty. The weekly lucky draw, with prizes such as Ikea gift cards and Dyson hair dryers, adds an extra layer of excitement.

Klang Parade Klang Parade’s theme “Golden Prosperity 2025” brings the beauty of a “Blooming Garden” to life. The main atrium features dual circular arches adorned with plum blossoms, symbolising reunion and good fortune. Lanterns suspended above cast a warm red glow, filling the space with festive cheer. The decorations combine traditional and modern elements, with floral arrangements, golden ribbons and lighting creating a garden-like atmosphere. It is a space where visitors can enjoy the beauty of the season while soaking in the festive mood. In addition to the stunning decor, the mall offers activities such as performances and workshops to engage the community. Shoppers who spend RM88 can redeem red packets, while those spending RM258 or more can also receive a snake plush toy.

The Curve The Curve invites visitors to experience its “Garden of Fortune”, an enchanting installation at the Centre Court. Running until Feb 2, the decorations blend nature and tradition with stunning displays of prosperity. Highlights include acrobatic lion dances, guzheng performances, speed painting and traditional Wushu showcases. Visitors can also enjoy hands-on workshops in Chinese calligraphy, paper cutting and fan art. For photo enthusiasts, the “Prosperity Snap & Win Contest” offers a chance to win prizes by capturing moments amid the beautiful decorations. Shoppers spending RM288 or more can redeem red packets, while those spending RM388 can enjoy limited edition merchandise. Adding a meaningful touch, the Curve has a CSR initiative encouraging shoppers to donate essential items to a food and gift bank. The mall will also support an old folks home through donations and spring cleaning, reflecting the true spirit of

the season.

1 Utama Shopping Centre The mall’s “Lunar Harmony” celebration is a stunning showcase of tradition and prosperity. The highlight is the majestic 40-foot “Radiant Imperial Pavilion”, inspired by the Chinese dynasties and set aglow with intricate lanterns. Visitors can stroll across the “Celestial Golden Bridge”, a symbol of unity and good fortune and explore the CNY Art Bazaar, filled with handcrafted gifts and festive decorations. The decor, blending heritage and beauty sets the backdrop for joyful moments this CNY. Visitors can also enjoy performances such as acrobatic lion dances, traditional music and wushu displays, alongside workshops and anniversary Fortune Picks for exclusive gifts.