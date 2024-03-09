Conquering new heights

Overcoming acrophobia will help boost travel experiences

Heights evoke a natural fear in many, as the brain instinctively responds to perceived danger. – ALL PICS BY 123RF

WHEN travelling, the allure of breathtaking views from towering skyscrapers, mountain peaks or even thrilling experiences such as bungee jumping is hard to resist. However, for those who suffer from acrophobia or the fear of heights, such adventures can evoke a deep sense of dread. This fear is not just a simple unease but can manifest in physical symptoms such as dizziness, sweating and even panic attacks, potentially robbing travellers of the full experience. Yet, with the right strategies and a bit of determination, it is possible to overcome this fear and embrace the heights that make travel so exhilarating. Gradual exposure to new heights One of the most effective methods for overcoming acrophobia, especially when travelling, is gradual exposure. By taking small steps towards confronting your fear, you can slowly build confidence. Start with lower elevations, perhaps a scenic viewpoint or a short ride on a Ferris wheel, before progressing to more challenging heights, such as the Skybridge at Kuala Lumpur’s Petronas Towers or the glass-bottomed walkway at the Langkawi Sky Bridge. Each small victory can bolster your confidence, making it easier to tackle even greater heights in future trips.

Mindfulness, relaxation Incorporating mindfulness and relaxation techniques into your travel routine can also help manage acrophobia. Deep breathing exercises and progressive muscle relaxation can calm your nerves before stepping onto a high balcony or going on a cable car ride. Mindfulness, which involves focusing on the present moment without judgement, can be particularly useful when facing heights. Imagine standing at the top of a tall building such as the Kuala Lumpur Tower. Instead of letting fear take over, you ground yourself in the moment, acknowledging the fear but not allowing it to control you. This can reduce anxiety and make the experience more enjoyable. Visualisation for travel adventures Visualisation is another powerful tool in overcoming acrophobia, especially when preparing for travel. Before your trip, try visualising yourself successfully managing heights. Either standing on the edge of a cliff overlooking a stunning landscape or walking across a suspension bridge, visualising these scenarios can help train your brain to remain calm during the actual experience. As you plan your travels, imagine yourself at the top of famous landmarks, feeling at ease and in control. This mental rehearsal can make the real-life experience less daunting. Choose right travel companions Sometimes, the company you keep can make a significant difference in managing acrophobia while travelling. Travelling with supportive friends or family members who understand your fear can provide comfort and encouragement. They can help you face challenging situations with patience and empathy, whether it is by holding your hand during a high-altitude experience or offering words of reassurance. Having a trusted companion by your side can reduce anxiety and give you the confidence to take on heights that you might otherwise avoid.