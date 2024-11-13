Creating fresh memories with McCormick

Influencers share favourite dishes incorporating herbs, spices

From left: Qayyum, Yeong, Priya and Syifa at the media event yesterday.

HERBS and spices brand McCormick has introduced its Spice Stars in Malaysia, along with new packaging and an upcoming line of new products. Its best-selling products in Malaysia include household staples paprika, garlic powder, chilli flakes and the black peppercorn grinder. McCormick spices are available across Malaysia at major retailers, including Giant, Jaya Grocer, Aeon and Village Grocer locations nationwide. Spice Stars McCormick has brought the heat to Malaysia through its Spice Stars, consisting of content creators Michelle Yeong, Syifa Jamil and Abdul Qayyum Halid. For the Create Fresh Memories with McCormick campaign, the Spice Stars reimagined their cherished food memories using the brand’s popular flavours. By sharing personal recipes and memorable moments revolving around food and flavours, the trio highlighted the emotional connection between food and memory.

• Steamed egg with prawns by Yeong Yeong is a culinary enthusiast whose cooking videos offer recipes that are both easy and comforting. With a passion for meals that nourish the soul, her content is where simplicity meets flavour. Growing up, Yeong always enjoyed her grandmother’s steamed eggs, which were served on a special yellow plate. Now, she is adding her own twist to the beloved recipe by including prawns – and with the help of spices, including garlic powder, cajun seasoning, chilli flakes, coriander leaf and black peppercorn, she is taking the dish to a whole new level.

• Pasta masak lemak cili api by Syifa Named Best of Foodie at TikTok’s 2023 Awards, Syifa’s engaging content showcases traditional and innovative culinary skills, capturing the attention of a broad audience with her practical approach to cooking. Syifa fondly recalls her late father’s favourite dish, which she first attempted to cook at age 11. Today, she is adapting her mother’s beloved recipe using pure herbs and spices, bringing a contemporary spin to a family fave. In this recipe, she uses garlic powder, chilli spice blend, turmeric, chilli flakes, parsley leaves, oregano, among others, to create a fusion delicacy.