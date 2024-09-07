Creatively bankrupt attempt at social commentary

SET in a not-too-distant dystopian future, a divided United States (US) is embroiled in a civil war. Led by secessionist states Texas and California, the Western Forces (WF) campaign to oust the US President marches on from the west towards Washington. However, the President (Nick Offerman) appears on a televised national address from the White House and assures Americans the civil war between the US and the WF is nearly at an end.

In the east side of New York City, veteran war photojournalist Lee Smith (Kirsten Dunst), journalists Joel (Wagner Moura) and Sammy (Stephen McKinley Henderson) and aspiring photographer Jessie (Cailee Spaeny) begin their journey to the White House, hoping to interview the president before the war ends.

Creatively bankrupt mis-adventure

Unlike the marketing campaign that sold it as an action war film, Civil War is more in line with a faux war documentary, displaying images of desensitised war correspondence and photojournalists rushing towards whatever is newsworthy with reckless abandon, all to capture the money shot under a rush of adrenaline. Therein lies the crux of the problem.

At least real world documentaries tell a cohesive story but Civil War is a film that is as creatively bankrupt as the vapid and hollow presentation of its politics, which is so purposely vague that writer-director Alex Garland leaves nothing for audiences to interpret.

There is a scene in the film, in which Smith attempts to negotiate with heavily-armed gas station workers. After she offers one of them US$300 (RM1,036) for fuel, he smirks and declines but when Smith reiterates that she means Canadian currency, his eyes light up.

The storytelling here is subtle as the exchange reveals the US dollar has severely weakened against the Canadian dollar due to the civil war without the characters spelling it out. This is the only smart storytelling moment in the entirety of Civil War.