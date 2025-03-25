Stunning mall decorations for Eid 2025

AS Hari Raya Aidilfitri approaches, malls across Malaysia transform into vibrant showcases of tradition and artistry. Shopping centres embrace the joyous occasion by crafting pretty decorations, organising lively performances and engaging activities that bring communities together. These elaborate displays not only create memorable experiences but also reflect the rich cultural heritage of Raya. This year, several malls in Selangor have created festive environments, each with a creative theme that captures the essence of the season. Sunway Pyramid – EIDisi Manis Sunway Pyramid’s EIDisi Manis theme celebrates Malaysia’s love for kuih-muih, combining nostalgia with a modern festive atmosphere. The mall is adorned with colourful decor inspired by traditional sweets and visitors can enjoy redemptions, buka puasa specials as well as corporate social responsibility initiatives. A highlight of this year’s celebration is the collaboration with ThatDania, a Malaysian illustrator known for her bold, nostalgic themes. Her EIDisi Manis Raya packets and tiffin carriers, available for redemption, add a whimsical artistic touch to the season. In addition, Sunway Pyramid is supporting families in need through partnerships with KitaRefill, Hometoomuch, SJ Echo and Adun Subang Jaya, with proceeds from charity booths going towards essential aid.

Da Men Mall – Kenangan Raya Visitors to take a sentimental journey back to the cherished days of balik kampung with Kenangan Raya, a festive experience running until this Friday at Da Men Mall. This year’s theme revives the essence of tradition with modern festivity. Inspired by the rustic beauty of village life, the mall’s decor transports visitors to the idyllic countryside, reminding them of the warmth of homecoming celebrations. At the heart of the mall’s Raya showcase is a charming village-inspired setup, featuring a striking ketupat-adorned tree that serves as a tribute to the quintessential Raya delicacy and a symbol of unity. Complementing this is the Heritage Santai Kampung area, where visitors can unwind on rattan chairs amid lush traditional blooms. The space encourages families to slow down and appreciate the cultural richness of Raya while capturing beautiful moments together.

IPC Shopping Centre – Raya Surrr-Prize IPC Shopping Centre is bringing the excitement of Raya Surrr-Prize to visitors with a festive concourse. featuring a modern Malay house design accented with batik elements. The Raya Marketplace offers an array of essentials, from cookies to outfits and accessories, ensuring a complete festive shopping experience. In the spirit of sustainability, IPC Shopping Centre encourages shoppers to recycle at its Recycling & Buy-Back Centre via the IPC app, rewarding them with points. Cultural performances such as Caklempong, Kompang Tari and Arabic dance add to the lively atmosphere.

1 Utama – Astana Aidilfitri 1 Utama takes visitors on a grand journey along the Silk Road with its Astana Aidilfitri theme, drawing inspiration from Uzbekistan’s Registan Square. The mall is transformed into a spectacle of intricate mosaics, towering minarets and ornate pavilions, reflecting the grandeur of Islamic architecture. A cultural highlight includes the traditional Uzbekistan dance and musical performances featuring traditional Uzbek instruments. Shoppers can also explore an Uzbek arts and crafts showcase, in collaboration with the Embassy of Uzbekistan, offering handcrafted textiles and artefacts.

IOI malls Embracing the theme of Lebaran Bersama, IOI City Mall celebrates unity and tradition with intricate Islamic designs and batik Selangor motifs. Performances at IOI City Mall and IOI Mall Puchong include dikir rebana, zapin, gamelan and wayang kulit, while shoppers can enjoy the Babyshop Fashion Show contest and celebrity appearances by Datuk Jalaluddin Hassan, Naim Danial and Zara Zya. Adding a fashion-forward touch, Rizman Ruzaini presents an exclusive Raya collection featuring Hael Husaini and Aina Abdul, while Bonia’s Raya in Bloom campaign, starring international artiste Yuna, highlights creativity and culture.

At IOI Mall Damansara, families can enjoy an action-packed Raya Bersama Ejen Ali, transforming the centre court into a spy-inspired adventure With interactive playgrounds, festive booths and exclusive meet-and-greets with Ejen Ali and Ejen Alicia.