Chin Hin teams up with Kingdee for digital and AI expansion

KUALA LUMPUR: Chin Hin Group Bhd signed a strategic customer cooperation agreement on August 13, 2025, with Kingdee International Software Group Company Ltd, a leading provider of digital management solutions listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

This partnership marks a pivotal leap in Chin Hin Group’s digital transformation journey, uniting two market leaders with a shared commitment to set the highest standards, learn from global exemplars, and execute with decisive speed and precision.

It also aligns with a broader regional vision to set the benchmark for the adoption of digital and AI-driven enterprise solutions across Southeast Asia.

“This is more than a partnership; it is the convergence of vision, ambition, and a shared determination to shape the future of enterprise in Southeast Asia,” Chin Hin Group managing director Chiau Haw Choon said.

“With Kingdee as our strategic partner and its next-generation ecosystem platform as the foundation of our Enterprise Resource Management (ERM), we are ready to lead boldly into the GenAI era.”

Kingdee, with over 30 years of expertise and a global customer base comprising more than 7.4 million enterprises and organisations, has established itself as a pioneer in cloud-native enterprise management software.

The company has been ranked the top SaaS ERM Cloud vendor in China for consecutive years and continues to push the boundaries of AI innovation.

At the signing ceremony, Kingdee Group president Jason Zhang acknowledged that the agreement is the result of months of close collaboration and strategic alignment.

“This is a strong alliance that will set a new benchmark for digital transformation in Southeast Asia.

“We look forward to combining Kingdee’s rapid development with Chin Hin Group’s operational excellence, and to jointly developing AI-enabled capabilities in Kingdee Cosmic AI Service Cloud, making this project Kingdee’s overseas flagship reference,” he said.

The new platform will seamlessly integrate Chin Hin Group’s entire value chain — from building materials and construction engineering to property development and home living — onto a single, reliable, and intelligent backbone of finance, procurement, and supply chain that cohesively links with respective industry-leading front-end operational modules.

Built on this foundation, embedded AI workflows and AI agents elevate operations into a fully connected, data-driven ecosystem that powers smarter decisions, sharper efficiency, and accelerated growth.

“This partnership leapfrogs conventional transformation cycles, positioning Chin Hin as a frontier firm in the era of intelligent management, where agility, foresight, and sustainable impact redefine how a diversified group thrives,” Chin Hin Group group transformation officer Abel Saw said.

Together, Chin Hin Group and Kingdee are shaping the next chapter of AI-driven digital transformation.

This strategic cooperation goes beyond operational synergy — it reflects a high-conviction investment in digital leadership.

By fusing Chin Hin Group’s diversified strengths with Kingdee’s AI-native platforms, the partnership is poised to unlock scalable efficiencies, future-proof growth, and set new standards for long-term value creation.