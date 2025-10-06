Malaysia’s biggest Halloween festival Nights of Fright returns to Sunway Lagoon

AT the media launch of Nights of Fright 11 (NOF11), creative director Lynton V. Harris explained how the event continues to evolve after more than a decade.

“I am not a horror guy, I am an entertainment guy,” he said, adding that his goal each year is to curate experiences that balance horror with fun. Rather than relying on repetitive zombie tropes, Harris draws inspiration from cultural trends and regional stories.

This year’s standout is The Blind Box, a haunted maze styled after collectable toy boxes and inspired by the global blind-box craze sweeping through shopping malls. Harris described it as “culturally on point” and something he knew had to be executed immediately before the trend cooled.

“People will find it amusing that they got scared,” he noted, highlighting the balance between fright and playfulness.

Other fresh additions include Fortunes & Freaks, a carnival of cursed tarot cards and freakshow horrors and The Puppetmaker, a Venetian-inspired nightmare of strings and control.

Harris emphasised that NOF11 must cater not just to hardcore horror fans but also to casual visitors, those seeking a night of thrills, laughs and Instagram-worthy scares.