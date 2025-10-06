Dewan Rakyat allocates special day for select committee briefings

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat has achieved a historic milestone in strengthening transparency and accountability by allocating a special day for briefing sessions involving the chairpersons of the Select Committees Related to Ministries.

Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul stated this initiative aims to enhance public understanding of the Select Committees’ functions and roles, especially in addressing current national issues.

“This week, from today until Thursday, the Dewan Rakyat will focus on briefings on reports by the chairpersons of the Select Committees, debates on the Auditor-General’s Report, as well as explanations from ministers and the tabling of bills,” he said.

Johari added that today marks another historic milestone in strengthening the Executive’s accountability to Parliament through the dedicated briefing sessions.

The Speaker made this announcement before the oral question-and-answer session at today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

The Select Committees Related to Ministries serve as a check-and-balance mechanism reviewing policies, governance, bills and ministry-related issues.

This mechanism ensures the government carries out its responsibilities collectively and transparently.

He has clarified the role of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Bills (JKPK) in response to recent parliamentary remarks.

Johari emphasised that Standing Order 80B(3)(a) clearly assigns the JKPK responsibility to examine bills after their first reading.

He noted that Standing Order 80B(5) empowers the JKPK to summon ministries for clarifications on any tabled bill.

Johari stated that bills passed without JKPK examination remain valid and procedurally sound.

He explained that JKPK referral serves as an official platform for ministries to gather early feedback rather than being part of the formal legislative process.

The Speaker confirmed this practice existed even before recent amendments to Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders.

Johari expressed deep appreciation for the successful hosting of the 46th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly General Assembly from September 16 to 22.

He praised the strong cooperation that demonstrated Malaysia’s organisational excellence to regional and international observers.

Johari extended gratitude to all involved parties including Members of Parliament, parliamentary officers, and media practitioners.

The Dewan Negara message read during today’s sitting confirmed passage of 19 bills in the previous session.

Notable bills passed include the Gig Workers Bill 2025 and the Atomic Energy Licensing (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The Legal Aid and Public Defence Bill 2025 was among the legislation approved by the Dewan Negara. – Bernama