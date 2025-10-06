Malaysia welcomes Gaza peace plan but raises concerns over loopholes

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and several other countries are concerned about shortcomings in the 20-point peace plan to end the war in Gaza proposed by United States President Donald Trump.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin stated that Trump’s plan does not clearly mention reconciliation and total troop withdrawal.

He also noted the plan fails to address how the direction of the Palestinian state should be determined by the Palestinian people themselves.

However, Malaysia recognises that the plan contains some positive aspects for addressing the Gaza crisis.

These positives include provisions for immediately stopping Israeli attacks on the region.

Mohamad expressed hope that the 20-point peace plan would lead to a halt in bombing, genocide and destruction.

He emphasised that the plan importantly paves the way for the world to channel humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“This is something we welcome,“ he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat.

“However, several issues need attention in the plan, as there is concern, including among other nations, that there are loopholes in it.”

Mohamad was responding to a supplementary question from Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh regarding Malaysia’s stance on Trump’s 20-point peace plan.

Regarding Trump’s attendance at the upcoming ASEAN Summit, Mohamad explained Malaysia’s obligation as ASEAN Chair to invite all dialogue partners without exception.

This invitation aligns with principles of neutrality and regional centrality rather than being based solely on bilateral relations.

Malaysia will use the meeting opportunity with Trump to express the country’s stance and concerns about Israeli atrocities against Palestine.

Mohamad stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between Malaysia, ASEAN and the United States.

This cooperation aims to establish an independent Palestinian state and free Palestine from genocide threats and destruction.

He added that Malaysia also wants to ensure future support for Gaza’s reconstruction. – Bernama