Curating home soundscapes

WHEN setting up an audio system, unless you are getting floorstanders, always budget for appropriate speakers stands. These should never be an after-thought as the correct stands can make all the difference in audio quality and overall listening experience.

Why? In short, speaker stands will isolate your speakers from unwanted vibrations and also lessen sound deflection. They will also allow you to position and angle the speakers just right for you to hit that sweet spot.

These are some of the factors to consider when shopping for speaker stands.

Budget

First and foremost, set aside a budget for these that correspond with the type of speakers you are using. There is little point in spending thousands on a pair of speakers only to mount them on cheap and poorly made stands. This will certainly dilute the enjoyment you derive from the hobby.

Most audio emporiums will usually have the appropriate stands to go with any of the speakers available. So, do take the expense as part of the package. It is a necessary component.

Sound quality

Make no mistake, the type of stands will affect the sound quality of your system. The listening experience is enhanced when the speakers are elevated to the correct ear height. Having them away from the floor and other furniture will also lessen unwanted echoes and distortion that can cause the system to sound muddy and lazy.

Some audio enthusiasts state that wooden speaker stands offer a warmer sound compared to their metal brethren.

Dimensions

Always try visualise the sweet spot you desire in your listening room. And of course, the seating position and height. This will allow you to accurately measure the type of stands that correspond to those dimensions as well as the size of your speakers.

Also bear in mind the stands weight capacity. If you have heavy duty beasts pumping your tunes, then sturdier stand are in order. The last thing you want are the stands collapsing and damaging your precious equipment.

Stability

This is of utmost importance if you have pets or small children. Look for stands with a wide base and sturdy construction to prevent wobbling or tipping. Smaller speakers may then require heavier stands and it may be prudent to get those which allow them to be filled with sand or lead. This extra weight will provide the added stability. Also consider the flooring and whether you need spikes for carpet or rubber feet for hardwood floors.

Need for spikes

Spikes are an essential component of speakers stands. Many, if not most, will have them as a removable accessory to facilitate use of hard surfaces as spikes are meant for carpets. They will provide additional stability and remove unwanted vibrations.

Many audiophiles swear that you will get better sound when spikes are attached. While many tropical homes will not have carpets, what many audiophiles tend to do is place a piece of carpeting underneath the stands. This is a cheap and cheerful way to get more bang for the buck.

Top plate dimensions

Do not ever forget the main purpose of the stands is to provide support for your speakers, and thus should have a top plate that can easily and readily accommodate your set.

If you have plans to keep the stands even after changing your speakers, then it may be worthwhile to consider a wider top plate to accommodate larger units. In the same way, speakers with adjustable height feature may be the way to go.

Room aesthetics

Of course, this matters. The last thing you would want are stands that clash with everything in the room. But most have a neutral look with black being the preferred finish on most. Some Hi-Fi enthusiasts may want wood to complement the existing decor but do bear in mind, whatever the choice, factor in the cleaning process. Regular dusting is required to avoid these stands from becoming dustraps with cobwebs draped all over them.

With wireless tech now the norm, there is even greater flexibilty for speaker placement. If indeed, you are using bluetooth speakers, why not invest in higher quality stands. You would have saved a bit of cash from cables anyway.

Whichever route you do decide to take, due diligence with open ears is a must. Audition whenever possible and choose the best option your budget will allow. If music and audio is your thing, it will be worthwhile investment.