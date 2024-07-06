Daiyan Trisha to release new single

MALAYSIAN singer-songwriter Daiyan Trisha is set to captivate audiences once again with the release of her new single My Home Is In Your Arms today.

This single marks her triumphant return to the music scene following her previous hit Penat released in 2021.

My Home Is In Your Arms is one of the tracks written and composed by Daiyan herself over the past year. It is an alternative pop number with a feel-good vibe produced by local producer Kuizz Shah.

At first listen, the song may come across as a sweet love song, but a deeper dive into the lyrics reveal a touching narrative about rekindling a relationship. What sets this song apart is its focus on the little details that often go unnoticed in a relationship, like the unique ways couples communicate, their shared preferences and experiences despite individual differences.

These intimate moments are captured in lyrical details, emphasising the true essence of being in love – truly knowing and understanding your partner in a language only spoken by them.

My Home Is In Your Arms is a poignant single that explores the delicate, bargaining phases of a relationship, portraying the tumultuous nature of love and the profound impact of small, cherished moments.