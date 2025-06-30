Deep heart, cosmic originality

Elio proves that original storytelling still thriving in animation

PIXAR’s Elio is the kind of animated film that sneaks up on audiences and gently blows them away with a telescope-sized dose of heart, humour and originality. In an era when sequels and spin-offs dominate, this charming standalone story arrives like a beam of light from the stars, refreshingly weird, wildly imaginative and deeply sincere. Beneath the glow-in-the-dark alien creatures and intergalactic hijinks lies a story that is grounded in the universal struggles of identity, belonging and the very human desire to be understood. And in true Pixar fashion, wraps all that emotion in a wonderfully absurd adventure involving alien ambassadors, unlikely friendships and one 11-year-old boy’s very big misunderstanding.

Genuine sense of wonder Elio is a film best approached with an open heart and no expectations, just the willingness to embrace the unknown. For those who do, a pleasant surprise awaits: this is one of Pixar’s most original and emotionally rewarding stories in recent years. There is a genuine sense of wonder that pulses through every scene, thanks to the direction of Turning Red’s Domee Shi, Coco co-director Adrian Molina and Burrow’s Madeline Sharafian. The trio crafts a cinematic world that does not just look vibrant, it feels lived-in, alien yet oddly familiar. The Communiverse, home to dozens of eccentric extraterrestrials, is bursting with personality, from bureaucratic chaos to moments of surprising tenderness. Still, it is not just the visuals or the worldbuilding that wins over the audience. It is the characters. They are the heart and heartbeat of this cosmic journey.

Unforgettable characters Elio Solis, voiced with wide-eyed charm by Yonas Kibreab, is the kind of protagonist one cannot help but root for. Awkward, imaginative and full of quiet courage, Elio brings a fresh energy to Pixar’s line-up of young heroes. His personal growth throughout the story is subtle yet powerful, unfolding naturally amid all the outer space absurdity. Alongside him is Aunt Olga, voiced by Zoe Saldaña, whose recent Oscar-winning status only reinforces what is already clear: she brings soul to every character she plays. As Olga, she balances warmth, strength and vulnerability in a way that makes her more than just a side character, she is the emotional anchor of the film. Then there is Glordon (Remy Edgerly), a squidgy alien companion whose comedic timing and unwavering loyalty easily secure him a spot among Pixar’s most lovable oddballs. Along with Lord Grigon (Brad Garrett), Ambassador Questa (Jameela Jamil) and the hilariously cryptic OOOOO (Shirley Henderson), the ensemble forms a cosmic council of weirdness that somehow makes perfect sense. Each character contributes something unique and together, they create a symphony of voices that echo the film’s core message: differences are not just accepted, they are celebrated. There is a moment, no spoilers, of course, when the story unexpectedly pivots from quirky fun into something far more emotionally profound. That is the Pixar magic at work. One second, the room is full of laughter, the next, silence. The kind where the throat tightens, the eyes sting and suddenly, there is a very real need to pretend that it is just allergies. It is these emotional pivots that set Elio apart from standard family fare. The film is unafraid to dig deep and it earns every tear with genuine storytelling, not manipulative sentimentality.

Deserving wider audience Despite being nestled within Pixar’s prestigious legacy, Elio does not carry the same built-in hype as the Toy Story or Inside Out franchises. And that is precisely why more people should be talking about it. It is a film that takes a risk by being new, by not banking on nostalgia and by speaking directly to those who have ever felt like an outsider even on their own planet. It is a reminder that original stories still matter and that animated films can do more than entertain, they can teach, heal and connect.

At just over an hour and a half, Elio does not overstay its welcome. It says what it needs to say clearly, beautifully and with a healthy dose of cosmic chaos. Whether watching it alone, with family, or simply as someone who loves meaningful storytelling, it is hard not to walk away from Elio feeling just a little more connected to the universe. This is a must-watch film, not just for kids, but for anyone who remembers what it felt like to be misunderstood, to be scared of being different and to finally find a place where being different is the best thing one can be. In short, Elio is so good. It is heartfelt, funny, wildly imaginative and proof that Pixar still knows how to pull off an emotional haymaker in a sea of sequels. Just give it a try, you will not regret it.