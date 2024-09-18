Delectable fungi

MUSHROOMS are celebrated for their rich and earthy flavours as they can easily adapt to any cuisine or cooking style. Their ability to absorb flavours makes them the perfect ingredient for creating dishes that are comforting and sophisticated.

Here are five delicious mushroom recipes that showcase their unique textures and taste.

Crispy fried mushrooms

Golden and crunchy, these crispy fried mushrooms are the perfect snack or appetiser for any gathering. They are simple to make and offer a satisfying crunch with every bite.

Ingredients

200g of button mushrooms

1 cup of flour

1 teaspoon of baking powder

½ teaspoon of garlic powder

½ teaspoon of onion powder

Salt and pepper to taste

1 egg, beaten

1 cup of breadcrumbs

Oil for frying

Instructions

1. Clean the mushrooms and pat them dry.

2. In a bowl, mix flour, baking powder, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper.

3. Dip each mushroom in the flour mixture, then pour in the beaten egg and finally coat with breadcrumbs.

4. Heat oil in a deep pan and fry the mushrooms until golden brown.

5. Drain on paper towels and serve hot with your favourite dipping sauce.