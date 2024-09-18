Delectable fungi

MUSHROOMS are celebrated for their rich and earthy flavours as they can easily adapt to any cuisine or cooking style. Their ability to absorb flavours makes them the perfect ingredient for creating dishes that are comforting and sophisticated.
Here are five delicious mushroom recipes that showcase their unique textures and taste.
Crispy fried mushrooms
Golden and crunchy, these crispy fried mushrooms are the perfect snack or appetiser for any gathering. They are simple to make and offer a satisfying crunch with every bite.
Ingredients
200g of button mushrooms
1 cup of flour
1 teaspoon of baking powder
½ teaspoon of garlic powder
½ teaspoon of onion powder
Salt and pepper to taste
1 egg, beaten
1 cup of breadcrumbs
Oil for frying
Instructions
1. Clean the mushrooms and pat them dry.
2. In a bowl, mix flour, baking powder, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper.
3. Dip each mushroom in the flour mixture, then pour in the beaten egg and finally coat with breadcrumbs.
4. Heat oil in a deep pan and fry the mushrooms until golden brown.
5. Drain on paper towels and serve hot with your favourite dipping sauce.
Garlic butter stir-fry mushrooms
This quick and easy garlic butter stir-fry mushroom dish brings out the rich, earthy flavour of mushrooms. Good as a side dish or a topping for steaks, this recipe is a versatile addition to any meal.
Ingredients
250g of mixed mushrooms (shiitake, oyster and button)
3 cloves of garlic, minced
2 tablespoons of butter
1 tablespoon of soy sauce
1 teaspoon of lemon juice
Fresh parsley, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
1. Heat butter in a pan over medium heat.
2. Add minced garlic and saute
until fragrant.
3. Add the mushrooms and cook until they release their juices and begin to brown.
4. Stir in soy sauce, lemon juice, salt and pepper.
5. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve immediately.
Kam Heong mushrooms
Kam Heong, a popular Malaysian stir-fry sauce, infuses mushrooms with a bold, aromatic flavour. This dish is a fusion of sweet, spicy and savoury elements.
Ingredients
200g of button mushrooms, halved
2 tablespoons of dried shrimp, soaked and chopped
1 tablespoon of curry powder
3 cloves of garlic, minced
2 shallots, minced
1 teaspoon of oyster sauce
1 teaspoon of sugar
1 red chilli, sliced
Fresh curry leaves
2 tablespoons of cooking oil
Instructions
1. Heat oil in a pan and saute garlic, shallots and dried shrimp until fragrant.
2 Add curry powder and stir until the mixture is well coated.
3. Add mushrooms and cook until tender.
4. Stir in oyster sauce, sugar, red chilli and curry leaves.
5. Cook for another two minutes, then serve hot.
Rendang Mushrooms
Rendang, a traditional Malaysian dish, is typically made with meat but this mushroom version offers a hearty, vegetarian twist. Rich in spices and cooked to perfection, this dish is a comforting and flavourful experience.
Ingredients
300g of portobello mushrooms, sliced
200ml of coconut milk
3 tablespoons of rendang paste
2 lemongrass stalks, bruised
3 kaffir lime leaves
1 tablespoon of palm sugar
Salt to taste
Instructions
1. Heat a pan and add the rendang paste, cooking until fragrant.
2. Add the lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves.
3. Stir in the sliced mushrooms and cook until they soften.
4. Pour in the coconut milk and simmer until the sauce thickens.
5. Add palm sugar and salt to taste. Serve with rice or bread.
Mushroom risotto
This creamy mushroom risotto is the epitome of comfort food. The combination of earthy mushrooms and rice makes it an indulgent dish perfect for a cosy night in.
Ingredients
200g of arborio rice
300g of mixed mushrooms (porcini, button, shiitake)
1 onion, finely chopped
2 cloves of garlic, minced
1 litre of vegetable stock
100ml of white wine (optional)
50g of parmesan cheese, grated
2 tablespoons of butter
Fresh thyme, for garnish
Instructions
1. Heat butter in a large pan and saute onion and garlic until translucent.
2. Add the rice and stir to coat with butter.
3. Pour in the white wine and cook until evaporated.
4. Gradually add the vegetable stock, one ladle at a time, stirring constantly.
5. When the rice is almost cooked, stir in the mushrooms and cook until tender.
6. Remove from heat, stir in the parmesan cheese and garnish with fresh thyme.
Mushrooms absorbs flavours, adding depth to any dish. Try them out and let the rich, earthy taste of mushrooms boost your meals to a new level of deliciousness.