Digital dive into supernatural

Flawed yet entertaining, this horror flick keeps you hooked despite its shortcomings

The film revolves around a haunted smartphone and the terrifying chain of events it triggers. – PICS COURTESY OF MULTIMEDIA ENTERTAINMENT

DIRECTED by Danny Pang, Haunting Call delivers a supernatural horror-thriller that merges modern technology with age-old ghostly revenge. The film revolves around a haunted smartphone and the terrifying chain of events it triggers. While it is not without flaws, the movie manages to hold its ground as a watchable, if somewhat underwhelming, addition to the psychological horror genre. Concept with untapped potential The premise of Haunting Call is undoubtedly intriguing, a bullied high school girl’s spirit tied to her smartphone uses it to exact revenge. The storyline delves into themes of bullying, regret and redemption, all of which carry strong emotional resonance. However, the execution leaves much to be desired. The narrative occasionally feels rushed and some scenes lack the tension and polish needed to elevate the film beyond a simple revenge tale. The film’s unique selling point: the entire movie being shot using smartphones adds an interesting dimension. It enhances the sense of intimacy and realism, especially during key scenes of supernatural activity. However, this choice occasionally works against the film, with certain sequences feeling visually constrained.

Decent performances Minchen delivers a commendable performance as Lily, the YouTuber drawn into the ghostly drama. Her character’s journey from heartbreak to confronting her past bullying is well-portrayed and she carries much of the film’s emotional weight. Jessica Chan as Xiaoya brings a chilling presence to her role as the vengeful ghost, especially when her quiet anguish turns into explosive rage. The supporting cast, however, swings between solid and melodramatic. Kiki Tam’s Betty, the main antagonist, is as over-the-top as a high school bully can get, delivering lines that often lean into caricature. Carmen Chan and Cherry Lee, as Kiki and Rou Rou, are similarly exaggerated, which detracts from the film’s more serious undertones. While the performances fit the movie’s tone, they sometimes border on unintentional comedy, which can be both amusing and distracting. Chilling scenes with side of cheese Director Pang knows how to create suspense, this expertise shines in some of the film’s key scenes. The haunted phone sequences, complete with eerie messages, mysterious images and disturbing calls are genuinely unsettling. The vengeance scenes, in which Xiaoya’s spirit confronts her tormentors, are tailored to each character’s fears, making them creative and memorable. However, the film does not always maintain its tension. Some moments are unintentionally funny due to overly dramatic acting or questionable special effects. While these missteps dilute the scares, they make the film oddly endearing, adding an unintentional layer of humour that keeps the audience entertained.

Budget that limits its reach It is clear that Haunting Call had ambitious ideas, but its budget constraints are evident. The special effects, while serviceable, lack the polish needed to immerse viewers in the supernatural world fully. Certain sequences that could have been visually stunning instead feel low-budget and uninspired. The film could have been a standout in the genre with more time and resources. The underlying story has enough depth and intrigue to captivate audiences, but the execution needs to work on bringing it all together. Despite its flaws, Haunting Call remains an entertaining watch for fans of supernatural thrillers. Its unique premise and creative use of smartphones set it apart from other horror films, even if the final product does not fully capitalise on its potential. The movie’s tone oscillates between serious and unintentional comedic, creating an experience best enjoyed with a lighthearted mindset. It is not the kind of horror film that will keep you up at night, but it offers enough thrills and laughs to make it worth a casual watch.