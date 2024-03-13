Dine in style this Ramadan

IN a celebration of community togetherness and the upcoming Ramadan season, Commune Lifestyle, renowned for its opulent home furnishings, has unveiled its latest initiative “Buka Puasa with Commune”.

Scheduled to run from tomorrow until April 10, this campaign invites guests to enjoy a distinctive culinary journey against the opulent backdrop of Commune’s flagship location at Jalan Maarof, Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur.

Founded on the principles of storytelling through furniture and a commitment to sustainability, Commune Lifestyle has become a dynamic force in contemporary furniture and design.

The “Buka Puasa with Commune” campaign aims to foster personal expression and belonging, inviting guests to experience the essence of community and culinary delights. It is aligned with Commune’s annual Raya Sale, offering experiences for guests to enjoy both a fulfilling meal and furniture deals.