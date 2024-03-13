  1. Entertainment & Lifestyle

Dine in style this Ramadan

Indulge in opulence culinary delights with Commune Lifestyle’s “Buka Puasa with Commune” campaign.

Hazique Zairill
Commune Lifestyle believes in telling stories through its tastefully designed furnishings. - PIC BY ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THESUNCommune Lifestyle believes in telling stories through its tastefully designed furnishings. - PIC BY ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THESUN

IN a celebration of community togetherness and the upcoming Ramadan season, Commune Lifestyle, renowned for its opulent home furnishings, has unveiled its latest initiative “Buka Puasa with Commune”.

Scheduled to run from tomorrow until April 10, this campaign invites guests to enjoy a distinctive culinary journey against the opulent backdrop of Commune’s flagship location at Jalan Maarof, Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur.

Founded on the principles of storytelling through furniture and a commitment to sustainability, Commune Lifestyle has become a dynamic force in contemporary furniture and design.

The “Buka Puasa with Commune” campaign aims to foster personal expression and belonging, inviting guests to experience the essence of community and culinary delights. It is aligned with Commune’s annual Raya Sale, offering experiences for guests to enjoy both a fulfilling meal and furniture deals.

Commune Lifestyle appears with breaking fast ceremony & annual fair sale.

As part of the campaign, the Nacho Average Taco food truck and XO Ice gelato brand will be stationed within Commune’s premises every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 4pm to 9pm.

Guests can partake in al fresco dining, savouring tacos and gelatos while immersing themselves in the festive atmosphere. Each purchase of a tantalising taco set from Nacho Average Taco at RM20 entitles guests to participate in a lucky draw.

Prizes include bespoke Commune tote bags, opulent discount coupons, artisanal notebooks, and a grand prize – the illustrious Commune Samantha Lounge Chair, valued at RM1,950.

In addition to the culinary festivities, Commune is offering a 20% discount storewide on luxury home furniture and accessories until April 14, 2024.

