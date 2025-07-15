Dinosaurs make serviceable return

Scarlett Johansson leads extraction mission in Jurassic World Rebirth

THERE is a comforting familiarity to Jurassic World Rebirth, the seventh instalment in the long-running Jurassic franchise and a standalone sequel to Dominion. It is big, it is loud and yes, it has dinosaurs. Not too many, mind, but enough to keep the scales of nostalgia tipping just slightly in the film’s favour. Directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One) and written by original Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp, Rebirth brings back the dino-mayhem blueprint that has delighted fans since 1993 – send a group of highly trained (or hilariously underprepared) humans into a remote island full of prehistoric predators, stir in a corporate agenda and let the chaos unfold. It is nothing groundbreaking, but as far as cinematic comfort food goes, this one is served reasonably warm.

The humans are... there Headlining this summer’s prehistoric parade is Scarlett Johansson as covert ops specialist Zora Bennett, a character that, despite Johansson’s undeniable screen presence, often feels written by committee. Her team includes Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kincaid and Jonathan Bailey as Dr Henry Loomis, the film’s designated brain with a heart. The dynamic trio is joined by a rotating cast of civilians and crew members whose screen time hovers somewhere between “mildly essential” and “why are you here again?” Truthfully, the human characters in Rebirth are a bit of a mixed bag. Some scenes deliver genuine chemistry, while others veer into full-on awkward territory, particularly when characters engage in clunky exposition or try too hard to be witty. Still, the cast gives it a decent go and while some moments border on cringe, there is a strange charm to how earnestly everyone throws themselves into the chaos. Over time, the awkwardness begins to feel almost endearing like watching a school play where half the cast are Oscar nominees and the other half wandered in from a sunscreen commercial.

Bailey deserves an upgrade If there is one standout in the ensemble, it is Bailey. As the team’s resident palaeontologist, he strikes the right balance between wide-eyed dino awe and quiet intellect. He brings a grounded energy to the film that keeps it from tipping too far into self-parody. Bailey plays Loomis like someone who walked in from a more serious movie and it works. His performance is perhaps the film’s most consistent, even when the script occasionally lets the character drift. It is easy to imagine him fronting future entries in the franchise, should Universal decide to keep the bones of Rebirth alive. And if so, here is hoping they write more for him to do.

Dino-light, franchise-heavy Here is the twist: for a film that bears the name Jurassic, Rebirth feels slightly underpopulated in the dinosaur department. Yes, the creatures show up and when they do, it is thrilling, the usual mix of stomping, snapping and strategic slow reveals. But in between those moments are long stretches focused on human tension, moral dilemmas and... dialogue. A lot of dialogue. There is an expectation, especially among franchise loyalists, for dinosaurs to dominate the screen. Instead, Rebirth sometimes sidelines its scaly stars in favour of plot-heavy missions and side character interactions that may or may not lead anywhere. It is not a deal-breaker, but it does leave one wondering if the film could have used at least five more minutes of uninterrupted dino panic. Maybe ten. Good enough and then some In truth, Jurassic World Rebirth is one of those rare sequels that knows exactly what it is: a mid-tier, high-budget romp that will absolutely land with the franchise’s faithful and potentially win over curious newcomers with its slick visuals and high-stakes jungle shenanigans. For returning fans, the allure is simple: dinosaurs are back, the score swells nostalgically and there is enough connective tissue to earlier films to feel like a worthy entry. For casual viewers, the appeal lies in its self-contained storyline and spectacle, a blockbuster with just enough meat on the bone to make the ticket worthwhile.