AN up-and-coming local film director Shatish Rao, made waves in the local Tamil community with his debut pilot film, En Muzhuvale, which was released late August.

Speaking to theSun, the 26-year-old Rao revealed more of himself and what went into getting the film off the ground.

Where did your career start?

I studied mass communications, majoring in broadcast but it did not touch that much on film. I learned a lot about filmmaking through YouTube and when I worked on Malaysian films, it exposed me to the practical aspects, like using a camera.

As a student at SEGi University and Colleges, weekdays were spent in classes, while on the weekends, I was going for film shoots. This lasted for a year.

As a student with not much knowledge of filmmaking, the experience of being on set was rewarding, from being able to ask how things work, like the lighting and scriptwriting, to being involved in the process and procedure of releasing a film in theatres.

Overall, 50% came from learning, with YouTube contributing 40% and the university 10% because the learning bit was mostly theory and filmmaking was more practical. The Grab thing was after the pandemic, which inspired the pilot film.

Who were the filmmakers you looked up to growing up?

I’m still a newcomer in the industry. My inspiration, I would say, came from Tamil directors in India. I love Maniratnam, Gauthnam Vasudev Menon and recently, Lokesh Kanagaraj.

More than their movies, I like their film craft and how sincere they are about it. If we look at Hollywood, I would say Martin Scorcese, Christopher Nolan and David Fincher.

Did you have another career in mind when you chose to pursue mass communications before filmmaking?

Probably I would have been in the marketing field. I like marketing but thanks to a lecturer in my first year, first semester and first assignment at university, she told me to try doing a short film.

I don’t know why she suggested that. I was provided with a camera and when I held it, I was immediately interested in learning how to use it. Because films are told through moving visuals, the process intrigued me.