Discovering Taipei and Miaoli’s cultural treasures

How Taiwan welcomes Muslim travellers with open arms, from halal dining to prayer facilities

TAIWAN may not be the first destination that comes to mind for Muslim travellers, but this island in East Asia is gradually emerging as a must-visit destination for those seeking a rich cultural experience with Muslim-friendly accommodations. A recent six-day trip, spanning Sept 6 – 11, in which theSun participated, showcased just how welcoming Taiwan can be to Muslim travellers, with a focus on Taipei and Miaoli. From halal-certified meals to inclusive activities and scenic wonders, the trip offers a beautiful fusion of Taiwan’s culture, landscapes and Muslim-friendly services. Warm welcome to Taiwan The journey began with a flight aboard Starlux Airlines from Malaysia. Not only was the in-flight service top-notch, but the airline ensured that Muslim travellers had access to halal-certified meals, offering peace of mind during the five-hour journey to Taiwan. The first night’s accommodation was at the Fuji Grand Hotel, a luxurious five-star hotel located in the Xizhi District of New Taipei City. Arriving just past midnight, the group was welcomed into an opulent setting, ensuring a restful night before embarking on the cultural adventure awaiting them.

Natural wonders and halal dining The second day of the trip kicked off with a visit to Yehliu Geopark, a striking natural reserve known for its extraordinary rock formations shaped by years of sea erosion. One of the park’s most iconic formations is the Queen’s Head, resembling a woman’s profile, while the Dragon’s Head adds a mystical touch to the landscape. The awe-inspiring surroundings offered ample opportunities for photos and contemplation, giving visitors a chance to appreciate the unique beauty of Taiwan’s northern coastline. Not far from Yehliu lies the Yin Yang Sea, a mesmerising roadside attraction where the sea water exhibits an unusual combination of blue and yellow hues due to a mix of minerals and industrial deposits. This naturally occurring phenomenon provided a visual spectacle unlike any other, showcasing Taiwan’s geological diversity. For lunch, the group headed to Moiz Ali, an Indian-Pakistani restaurant serving halal cuisine. As Taiwan’s Muslim-friendly services continue to expand, eateries like Moiz Ali ensure that Muslim travellers do not miss out on local and international culinary delights. The day continued with a visit to Jiufen Old Street, a bustling marketplace known for its narrow alleys, vibrant shops and scenic views of the surrounding mountains and sea. Jiufen is a treasure trove of local street food, handicrafts and teahouses, making it the perfect spot for exploring Taiwan’s rich cultural heritage. The day ended with a halal dinner at Yunus Halal Restaurant, where the group enjoyed flavourful Thai cuisine in a cosy setting.

Art of tea On Sept 8, the group ventured to the Tongluo Tea Factory in Miaoli for an immersive tea experience. Miaoli, a region known for its natural beauty, offers a slower pace compared to the bustling city of Taipei. At the tea factory, travellers learned about the traditional art of tea cultivation and processing through a hands-on workshop. From plucking tea leaves to drying them and finally enjoying a freshly brewed cup, the experience offered a glimpse into Taiwan’s deep-rooted tea culture. Lunch was a vegetarian meal at Zhuo Ye Cottage, a serene retreat that highlights Taiwan’s commitment to eco-tourism. Following lunch, the group participated in a dyeing workshop at the same venue, where visitors learned the ancient art of indigo dyeing. The experience left an indelible mark on their appreciation for Taiwan’s craftsmanship and sustainable tourism practices. The day concluded with a check-in at Flying Cow Ranch, a popular guest ranch offering a unique blend of agriculture and leisure activities. Here, visitors enjoyed interacting with farm animals through activities such as cow milking and goat feeding. Dinner was served at the ranch, followed by a heartfelt conversation with Liyana Yamin, a Muslim student who shared her insights on Muslim life in Taiwan. The discussion highlighted the increasing efforts to accommodate Muslims in the country, from halal food to prayer facilities.

Adventures in Miaoli Sept 9 brought more rural charm as the group embarked on a rail bike ride along the Old Mountain Line, a scenic route that once served as a railway for transporting goods. The ride provided breathtaking views of Miaoli’s countryside, a perfect backdrop for a day of relaxation and adventure. Lunch took place at West Lake Resortopia, a family-friendly resort that offers a range of activities, including a circus show and an educational tour of local plants. A highlight of the day was a bread-baking workshop at LoFi Land, where the group learned how to make traditional bread from scratch. The hands-on experiences continued at Flower Home, where they crafted their natural bug-repellent spray using local herbs. The day ended with another farm-to-table dinner back at Flying Cow Ranch.

Exploring Taipei’s iconic landmarks The fifth day of the trip was dedicated to exploring Taipei’s modern marvels. The morning began with a visit to Taipei 101, the city’s most iconic skyscraper. Ascending to the 89th-floor observatory, the group was treated to panoramic views of Taipei, offering a 360-degree perspective of the sprawling city below. The experience highlighted the juxtaposition of Taipei’s modernity with its natural surroundings. Next, the group visited the Taipei Grand Mosque, the largest and oldest mosque in Taiwan, offering a peaceful space for prayer and reflection. Lunch followed at Mouna, a restaurant known for its fusion of Moroccan, Indian and Arabian halal dishes, providing yet another opportunity to enjoy Muslim-friendly cuisine in Taiwan. The day continued with a shopping excursion to Breeze Mall, a modern shopping centre in the heart of Taipei before the group checked in to Just Sleep, a boutique hotel offering a sleek, minimalist design. After settling in, visitors dined at Chang’s Halal Beef Noodle, famous for its flavourful beef noodles, dumplings and steam-fried baozi. The evening wrapped up with a stroll through the lively Ximending Shopping District, where the group soaked in the vibrant energy of Taipei’s nightlife.