Disney sequel with familiar waves

DIRECTED by Jason Hand, Dana Ledoux Miller and David Derrick Jr., Moana 2 invites audiences back to the lush seas of Oceania for another epic adventure. While the film does not quite reach the emotional heights of the original, it serves as a respectable sequel filled with heartfelt moments, spirited characters and a new batch of original songs. Fans of Disney’s magic will find much to enjoy, but it is clear that the shadow of the first film looms large. New voyage into the deep blue The story picks up three years after the first film, with Moana embracing her role as a Wayfinder and exploring the vast ocean. A vision from her ancestors sets her on a mission to uncover and restore a mystical island, Motufetu, which holds the key to reconnecting humans with the ocean. Along for the ride are a quirky crew of companions, including the brainy Loto, Maui’s starstruck fan Moni and a grumpy farmer named Kele. Meanwhile, Maui faces his struggles with a storm god named Nalo, creating a dual narrative that keeps the stakes high and the pace brisk. The film’s exploration of teamwork and self-discovery is engaging, though the storyline feels a touch overstuffed at times. The ending delivers the emotional punch audiences expect from a Disney film, but it does not quite land with the same impact as the first movie’s cathartic conclusion.

Hits and misses in the music department One of the most anticipated aspects of any Disney movie is its music and Moana 2 does not shy away from ambitious numbers. With contributions from Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa‘i and Mark Mancina, the soundtrack offers a mix of uplifting anthems and soulful ballads. However, the results are uneven. A few songs, like Moana’s stirring solo about determination, hit all the right notes and evoke the same magic as How Far I’ll Go. Others, particularly some of the comedic numbers, fall flat or feel too forced. Maui’s big song moment does not quite recapture the charm of You’re Welcome, though Dwayne Johnson’s charismatic delivery helps elevate it. While the soundtrack has its highlights, it lacks the consistency that made the first film’s music so iconic.

Cravalho and Johnson anchor the cast The voice cast delivers strong performances across the board. Auli’i Cravalho once again shines as Moana, bringing a mix of strength, vulnerability and warmth to the character. Johnson’s Maui is as charming as ever, balancing his cocky demeanour with moments of genuine heart. The new additions to the cast add colour to the story, with Rose Matafeo’s Loto and David Fane’s Kele standing out as memorable companions. Alan Tudyk’s return as Heihei provides some much-needed comic relief and Temuera Morrison’s expanded role as Chief Tui gives the story an added layer of familial depth.

Visuals that capture the magic of the ocean As expected from Disney, the animation is stunning. The ocean remains a living, breathing character in the story, with breathtaking sequences that showcase the power and beauty of the sea. The mystical island of Motufetu is a visual treat, with its rich colours and intricate designs adding a layer of wonder to the film. The character designs are expressive and lively, especially for the new characters like the storm god Nalo and Matangi. The visual storytelling is as strong as ever, compensating for some of the film’s narrative shortcomings.

Heartfelt moments that (almost) bring tears While the film does not hit the emotional highs of the original, it still manages to tug at the heartstrings. Themes of legacy, teamwork and self-belief resonate throughout, giving the story an emotional core that feels true to Disney’s brand. Moana’s interactions with her ancestors and her growing bond with her crew provide some touching moments that leave a lasting impression. The ending, while not as good as the first film’s resolution, does manage to wrap up the story in a satisfying way. It is the kind of conclusion that might leave a few eyes misty, even if it does not deliver a full-blown sob session.