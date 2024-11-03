AFTER 12 years, the second Dragon’s Dogma is set to arrive within a few weeks and it is shaping up to be another hit by developer Capcom. As over a decade has passed, the palate of players have undeniably changed with what they expect from games, particularly fans of the first game coming back for Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Game director Hideaki Itsuno is aware of this and in an interview with Game Informer, he revealed that the second game is roughly similar in length to the first game’s main narrative, which was almost 40 hours. That is if players religiously stick to only the story missions.

For those who love exploration and aimless wandering to discover and do everything possible, Dragon’s Dogma 2 will take longer to complete.

“For the people who want to (do and see everything), we put a lot of effort into adding as many elements as possible for this. There are many things that could catch players’ attention and for those people, they will probably find their playtime significantly longer,” Itsuno said.