Drake stokes the fire

RAPPERS releasing “diss tracks” that target and make fun of other rappers ranks second in comic value to them shooting each other.

The latest saga of modern rappers launching diss tracks comes from none other than Drake. After an unfinished track aimed at rapper Kendrick Lamar leaked on April 13, Drake released the studio version of Push Ups on April 19.

“How the xxxx you big steppin’ with a size-seven men’s on?” Drake raps on Push Ups, which also references the title of Lamar’s 2022 album Mr Morale and the Big Steppers.

The track was produced in response to Lamar’s verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s new song Like That, which dissed Drake and J. Cole.

Before Drake, Cole was the first to respond on his latest album Might Delete Later that dropped early April. After the album released, Cole immediately had cold feet, calling the track 7 Minute Drill the “lamest xxxx I ever did”. A week after the album’s release, he deleted the track from streaming sites.

Fans are currently waiting for Lamar’s response, as Drake does not have a good history with diss tracks. Back in 2018, the rapper released a track directed to Pusha T, who in turn responded with The Story of Adidon.

The track, among other things, revealed that Drake had fathered a secret son with a former French adult film actress. Drake never responded to the track.