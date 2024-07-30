DUA LIPA’S popularity in Malaysia is evident from the speed in which her Nov 23 gig at Bukit Jalil sold out, necessitating organisers to add an extra date. Only the premium tickets remain for that extra show.

Reflecting that brisk ticket sales and obvious interest in the British Albanian singer, vinyl editions of her latest album Radical Optimism has been spotted at various record emporiums here, both brick-and-mortar as well as online stores.

Lipa became the soundtrack of the pandemic with her high-NRG dance pop, turning many lockdown households into ad hoc Studio 54s. For many, her tunes was a ray of sunshine amid the incessant bleakness of the pandemic. Hit singles from the second album Future Nostalgia (2020) such as Don’t Start Now, Break My Heart, Physical and Levitating will forever be tied to memories of surviving Covid-19.

A bona fide global sensation with seven Brits and three Grammy awards now has to tackle that tricky follow-up to a worldwide smash.

The 28-year-old singer had curiously, and rather intriguingly, described her latest effort as a tribute to 90s rave culture, citing Primal Scream’s seminal Scremadelica album as a prime influence. The former model also name dropped Britpop icons Blur and trip hop behemoths Massive Attack as acts that have coloured the vibe of the latest release.

The term “psychedelic pop” has even been bandied about.

It is hard to discern any of the above influences upon initial listenings of Radical Optimism. There is none of the flip out decadence of Screamadelica nor any of Blur’s clever lyrical playfulness on display, nevermind Massive Attack’s ground breaking sonic soundscapes.

What listeners will get are 11 confessional tales about the hazards of modern dating, mostly dressed in the synth pop stylings that made the predecessor album such a hit. Lead singles Houdini, Training Season and Illusion bear all the hallmarks of finely crafted pop anthems designed to get feet at least tapping, if not bottoms wiggling.

Hooks aplenty throughout this album as Lipa sings of heartache, dodgy dates and dreadful choices. Will it be enough to maintain her momentum when the likes of Taylor Swift seemingly cornered the market for introspective, confessional pop songs?

That will depend on whether listeners approach this as a “dance pop” album or expecting it to be a giant leap in songwriting. Those in the former category will get plenty of listening pleasure from Radical Optimism, though the latter group will probably be a tad disappointed.

As for the quality of the vinyl pressing, the sound is clear, crisp and balanced. There is certainly more “oooomph” compared with the streaming edition of the album with the sound staging and stereo imaging bringing the layered production qualities to the fore.

This physical copy comes in a fetching shade of electric blue and will surely appeal to collectors of coloured vinyl, though not being a limited edition may deter some from investing in one.

Is it worth the asking price?

Fans of Lipa will be appeased no doubt by the artiste’s growing maturity and perceived depth to her song writing but this is not the pop classic that will cement her rep alongside modern day divas such as Beyonce, Lady Gaga or the all-conquering Tay Tay.

Prices are currently hovering between RM140 to RM160 and still widely available locally at quality record stores and online sites. However, expect stocks to diminish closer to the concert dates and prices to inevitably start creeping upwards.

But in terms of value, do not expect this to hit stratospheric levels as it is not a limited pressing.