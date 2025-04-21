Easter treasure

EASTER is a celebration of renewal and good cheer. Rooted in Christian tradition, it marks the resurrection of Christ. Across the world, Easter is also embraced as a joyful occasion to gather with loved ones and indulge in good food – especially after fasting for Lent. In Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, some hotels are turning the celebration into a memorable culinary event:

Sunway Resort Hotel

Sunway Resort Hotel is pulling out all the stops this Easter with indulgent feasts and festive cheer across its dining venues. Adding to the joy, the Wonderland Explorers kids’ club is rolling out egg-cellent activities to make sure the little ones are just as delighted.

Sunset Terrace

This Sunday, from 12pm to 4pm, Sunset Terrace transforms its well-loved weekend buffet into a festive affair with its Easter Splash & Brunch. Expect brunch favourites like Salmon & Egg Quesadillas, Chicken & Egg Tacos, Shakshuka and Chicken & Waffles, alongside a Latin American-inspired twist, vibrant salads, seafood on ice, international dishes and a creative dessert counter. A special Kids’ Dining section caters to younger guests, while access to the hotel’s swimming pool and playtime at the Wonderland Explorers kids’ club ensures a full day of family fun. The brunch also includes a surprise appearance by the Labubu mascot and a lively Easter egg hunt.

Price: RM208++ per adult, RM104++ per child/senior citizen

Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill

Easter Sunday Roast

Launching on Easter Sunday, the Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill will elevate its signature Sunday Roast, served from 12pm to 2.30pm and again from 5pm to 10.30pm. Diners can enjoy a live tableside carving of prime Wagyu Boneless Rib, Yorkshire Pudding and a medley of roasted vegetables, all in a refined setting. A bespoke chocolate egg basket is presented to every guest, and the evening is brought to life with live music by Yazmin Aziz.

Price: RM290++ per person

Easter afternoon tea

Offered exclusively this Sunday, from 12pm to 6pm, the debut of the new Afternoon Tea experience showcases delicate savouries such as White Asparagus Tart with Black Truffle, Tuna Otoro with Caviar and the iconic Beef Wellington. Scones, sweet treats and classic sandwiches round out the indulgent tea spread, soon to become a weekday feature.

Price: RM199++ (2 persons), RM369++ (4 persons), RM129++ per additional person

Easter cocktails

From April 20 to 30, guests can sip on playful Easter-themed cocktails, including a Carrot Mimosa made with fresh carrot juice and champagne, a Blackberry Basil Spritz with prosecco and a decadent Peep-Tini blending vanilla vodka, crème de cacao, cream and marshmallow.

Price: RM75++ per cocktail