Easter treasure

EASTER is a celebration of renewal and good cheer. Rooted in Christian tradition, it marks the resurrection of Christ. Across the world, Easter is also embraced as a joyful occasion to gather with loved ones and indulge in good food – especially after fasting for Lent. In Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, some hotels are turning the celebration into a memorable culinary event:
Sunway Resort Hotel
Sunway Resort Hotel is pulling out all the stops this Easter with indulgent feasts and festive cheer across its dining venues. Adding to the joy, the Wonderland Explorers kids’ club is rolling out egg-cellent activities to make sure the little ones are just as delighted.
Sunset Terrace
This Sunday, from 12pm to 4pm, Sunset Terrace transforms its well-loved weekend buffet into a festive affair with its Easter Splash & Brunch. Expect brunch favourites like Salmon & Egg Quesadillas, Chicken & Egg Tacos, Shakshuka and Chicken & Waffles, alongside a Latin American-inspired twist, vibrant salads, seafood on ice, international dishes and a creative dessert counter. A special Kids’ Dining section caters to younger guests, while access to the hotel’s swimming pool and playtime at the Wonderland Explorers kids’ club ensures a full day of family fun. The brunch also includes a surprise appearance by the Labubu mascot and a lively Easter egg hunt.
Price: RM208++ per adult, RM104++ per child/senior citizen
Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill
Easter Sunday Roast
Launching on Easter Sunday, the Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill will elevate its signature Sunday Roast, served from 12pm to 2.30pm and again from 5pm to 10.30pm. Diners can enjoy a live tableside carving of prime Wagyu Boneless Rib, Yorkshire Pudding and a medley of roasted vegetables, all in a refined setting. A bespoke chocolate egg basket is presented to every guest, and the evening is brought to life with live music by Yazmin Aziz.
Price: RM290++ per person
Easter afternoon tea
Offered exclusively this Sunday, from 12pm to 6pm, the debut of the new Afternoon Tea experience showcases delicate savouries such as White Asparagus Tart with Black Truffle, Tuna Otoro with Caviar and the iconic Beef Wellington. Scones, sweet treats and classic sandwiches round out the indulgent tea spread, soon to become a weekday feature.
Price: RM199++ (2 persons), RM369++ (4 persons), RM129++ per additional person
Easter cocktails
From April 20 to 30, guests can sip on playful Easter-themed cocktails, including a Carrot Mimosa made with fresh carrot juice and champagne, a Blackberry Basil Spritz with prosecco and a decadent Peep-Tini blending vanilla vodka, crème de cacao, cream and marshmallow.
Price: RM75++ per cocktail
Grand Millennium Kuala Lumpur
At The Mill Cafe, Easter is a time for indulgence. This Sunday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, guests are invited to enjoy a generous hi-tea buffet starting with fresh, vibrant salads from Cultiveat, paired with artisanal breads and flavourful appetisers. The showstopper is a traditional Roasted Stuffed Leg of Lamb, accompanied by a dazzling seafood display, grilled meats, a medley of egg dishes and baked Truffle Cream Mac & Cheese. Desserts are a feast of their own. Desserts such as Easter Chocolate Bird Nest Cookies, Choux Puffs, Hot Cross Buns, Pavlova with Berries, Sticky Toffee Banana Cake, Carrot Cake and more, topped off by a chocolate fountain and ice cream station are all available.
Price: RM138 nett per adult, RM69 nett per child (under 12).
Element Kuala Lumpur
Trace Restaurant & Bar on Level 40 becomes a vibrant Easter wonderland with panoramic views and a lively atmosphere. This Sunday, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, families can look forward to a festive afternoon filled with fun and flavour. Kids will be entertained with egg painting and an exciting Easter egg hunt, while adults indulge in Easter-themed dishes such as Deviled Eggs with Salmon Roe and Hippity Hop Bunny Cake. Highlights include the Seafood on Ice bar featuring oysters, blue swimmer crabs, mussels, prawns and scallops as well as a grill station offering Harissa-Marinated Lamb Shoulder, Chimichurri Chicken, Roasted Beef Cube Roll and more.
Price: RM188 nett per adult, RM94 nett per child (six to 12 years old). Children five and under dine free.
The RuMa Hotel and Residences – Atas
Atas presents a refined buffet experience blending European bistro flair with bold seasonal ingredients. From 12pm to 3.30pm on Easter Sunday, diners can savour a luxurious spread that begins with a Seafood Barrel overflowing with tiger prawns, slipper lobster, mussels and Alaskan Queen crab. Signature mains such as Canadian Lobster Pappardelle and Borneo Lobster Thermidor add richness to the affair. The Atas Mibrasa Oven takes centre stage with Roasted Australian Lamb, Angus Beef Wellington and Honey Glazed Turkey Ham. A live BBQ station adds grilled scallops, BBQ lamb ribs and spiral sausages to the mix. Sweet endings await at the Souffle Pancake and Viennoiserie Patisserie station. Children aged five to 11 can also enjoy a complimentary chocolate egg painting workshop (registration required, limited to 30 participants).
Price: RM228 per adult, RM114 per child (five to 11 years old).