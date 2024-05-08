Easy-to-make gluten-free recipes

IN recent years, the demand for gluten-free recipes has skyrocketed, catering to those with celiac disease, gluten sensitivity or simply a preference for a gluten-free diet.
This list of five delicious gluten-free recipes offers a great variety of flavours and textures. Each recipe is crafted to ensure you do not miss out on taste while adhering to a gluten-free lifestyle.
Thai green curry
Thai green curry is a flavourful and aromatic dish known for its rich and creamy coconut milk base combined with a blend of green curry paste, vegetables and protein. This gluten-free version is a delightful way to experience authentic Thai cuisine.
Ingredients
2 cups of coconut milk
2 tablespoons of green curry paste (ensure gluten-free)
Chicken breast, sliced
1 cup of bamboo shoots, sliced
1 cup of bell peppers, sliced
1 cup of eggplant, diced
1 tablespoon of fish sauce (ensure gluten-free)
1 tablespoon of palm sugar
Fresh basil leaves for garnish
Cooked jasmine rice for serving
Instructions
1. In a large pan, heat the coconut milk over medium heat until it starts to simmer.
2. Add the green curry paste and stir well.
3. Add the chicken slices and cook until they turn white.
4. Add the bamboo shoots, bell peppers and eggplant. Stir to combine.
5. Add the fish sauce and palm sugar, stirring until dissolved.
6. Simmer for 15–20 minutes until the vegetables are tender.
7. Garnish with fresh basil leaves and serve hot with jasmine rice.
Vietnamese pho
Pho is a traditional Vietnamese noodle soup that has a clear, flavourful broth filled with herbs, spices and tender meat. This version ensures you can enjoy all the authentic flavours without gluten.
Ingredients
8 cups of beef broth (gluten-free)
Beef sirloin, thinly sliced
1 package of rice noodles
1 onion, thinly sliced
2 star anise pods
1 cinnamon stick
4 cloves
1 piece of fresh ginger, sliced
Fresh herbs (cilantro, basil and mint)
Lime wedges for serving
Bean sprouts for serving
Gluten-free soy sauce for seasoning
Instructions
1. In a large pot, bring the beef broth to a boil.
2. Add the star anise, cinnamon stick, cloves and ginger. Simmer for 30 minutes.
3. Strain the broth to remove the spices.
4. Cook the rice noodles according to the package instructions.
5. Divide the noodles into bowls and top with the sliced beef.
6. Pour the hot broth over the beef and noodles.
7. Garnish with fresh herbs, lime wedges and bean sprouts.
8. Season with gluten-free soy sauce to taste.
Japanese sushi rolls
Sushi rolls are a quintessential Japanese dish that combines vinegared rice with fresh ingredients wrapped in seaweed. This gluten-free version allows you to enjoy sushi.
Ingredients
2 cups of sushi rice
2 tablespoons of rice vinegar
1 tablespoon of sugar
1 teaspoon of salt
Seaweed sheets
Fresh fillings (cucumber, avocado, cooked shrimp and gluten-free imitation crab)
Gluten-free soy sauce for serving
Pickled ginger and wasabi for garnish
Instructions
1. Cook the sushi rice according to the package instructions.
2. Mix rice vinegar, sugar and salt in a bowl and stir into the cooked rice. Let it cool.
3. Place a nori sheet on a bamboo sushi mat.
4. Spread a thin layer of sushi rice over the seaweed sheets, leaving a small border.
5. Place the fillings horizontally on the rice.
6. Roll it tightly using a bamboo sushi mat and slice it into bite-sized pieces.
7. Serve with gluten-free soy sauce, pickled ginger and wasabi.
Gluten-free margherita pizza
Margherita pizza is a classic Italian dish known for its simplicity and vibrant flavours. This gluten-free version offers a crispy crust topped with fresh tomatoes, mozzarella and basil.
Ingredients
1 gluten-free pizza crust (store-bought or homemade)
1/2 cup of tomato sauce (ensure gluten-free)
1 cup of fresh mozzarella, sliced
2 fresh tomatoes, sliced
Fresh basil leaves
Olive oil for drizzling
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven according to the pizza crust instructions.
2. Spread the tomato sauce evenly over the crust.
3. Arrange the mozzarella slices and tomato slices on top.
4. Bake according to the crust instructions until the cheese is melted and bubbly.
5. Garnish with fresh basil leaves and drizzle with olive oil.
6. Season with salt and pepper before serving.
Gluten-free chocolate chip cookies
Chocolate chip cookies are a beloved treat enjoyed by all ages. This version ensures you can indulge in this classic dessert without any gluten.
Ingredients
1 cup of gluten-free all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon of baking soda
1/4 teaspoon of salt
1/2 cup of unsalted butter, softened
1/2 cup of brown sugar
1/4 cup of granulated sugar
1 large egg
1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
1 cup of gluten-free chocolate chips
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven to 175°C and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. In a bowl, whisk together the gluten-free flour, baking soda and salt.
3. In another bowl, beat the butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar until creamy.
4. Add the egg and vanilla extract, beating until well combined.
5. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing until combined.
6. Stir in the gluten-free chocolate chips.
7. Drop spoonfuls of dough onto the prepared baking sheet.
8. Bake for 10–12 minutes until the edges are golden brown.
9. Let cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring to a wire rack.
These five gluten-free recipes offer a delightful variety of dishes that cater to different tastes and preferences. These recipes prove that gluten-free eating can be delicious and diverse. Enjoy your food with these gluten-free delights!