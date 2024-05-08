Easy-to-make gluten-free recipes

IN recent years, the demand for gluten-free recipes has skyrocketed, catering to those with celiac disease, gluten sensitivity or simply a preference for a gluten-free diet.

This list of five delicious gluten-free recipes offers a great variety of flavours and textures. Each recipe is crafted to ensure you do not miss out on taste while adhering to a gluten-free lifestyle.

Thai green curry

Thai green curry is a flavourful and aromatic dish known for its rich and creamy coconut milk base combined with a blend of green curry paste, vegetables and protein. This gluten-free version is a delightful way to experience authentic Thai cuisine.

Ingredients

2 cups of coconut milk

2 tablespoons of green curry paste (ensure gluten-free)

Chicken breast, sliced

1 cup of bamboo shoots, sliced

1 cup of bell peppers, sliced

1 cup of eggplant, diced

1 tablespoon of fish sauce (ensure gluten-free)

1 tablespoon of palm sugar

Fresh basil leaves for garnish

Cooked jasmine rice for serving

Instructions

1. In a large pan, heat the coconut milk over medium heat until it starts to simmer.

2. Add the green curry paste and stir well.

3. Add the chicken slices and cook until they turn white.

4. Add the bamboo shoots, bell peppers and eggplant. Stir to combine.

5. Add the fish sauce and palm sugar, stirring until dissolved.

6. Simmer for 15–20 minutes until the vegetables are tender.

7. Garnish with fresh basil leaves and serve hot with jasmine rice.