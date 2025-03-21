Electrifying dance experience

THE anticipation is building as Neon Music Festival 2025 (NMF) gears up for another electrifying edition at KL Base Sungai Besi on April 11.

Organised by Neon Projects Sdn Bhd, the festival promises a night of high-energy performances, cutting-edge visuals and an unforgettable atmosphere.

Dutch DJ and producer Hardwell will make his long-awaited return to Malaysia after a seven-year hiatus and lead this year’s powerhouse lineup. A pioneer of Big Room Techno, Hardwell is known for chart-topping anthems such as Spaceman, Apollo and Run Wild, with collaborations spanning global icons like Craig David, Jason Derulo, Jay Sean and Austin Mahone, as well as remixes for Rihanna, Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding and Coldplay. As a headliner at festivals such as Tomorrowland, Ultra, EDC Las Vegas and Coachella, Hardwell’s return is set to be a landmark moment for Malaysian dance music fans.