Electrifying dance experience

THE anticipation is building as Neon Music Festival 2025 (NMF) gears up for another electrifying edition at KL Base Sungai Besi on April 11.
Organised by Neon Projects Sdn Bhd, the festival promises a night of high-energy performances, cutting-edge visuals and an unforgettable atmosphere.
Dutch DJ and producer Hardwell will make his long-awaited return to Malaysia after a seven-year hiatus and lead this year’s powerhouse lineup. A pioneer of Big Room Techno, Hardwell is known for chart-topping anthems such as Spaceman, Apollo and Run Wild, with collaborations spanning global icons like Craig David, Jason Derulo, Jay Sean and Austin Mahone, as well as remixes for Rihanna, Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding and Coldplay. As a headliner at festivals such as Tomorrowland, Ultra, EDC Las Vegas and Coachella, Hardwell’s return is set to be a landmark moment for Malaysian dance music fans.
Joining the festival is highly acclaimed Ukrainian duo ArtBat, making its regional debut with its immersive UpperGround audio-visual experience. Renowned for its cinematic soundscapes and high-energy melodic techno, ArtBat has captivated audiences worldwide with mesmerising visuals and emotive performances.
NMF is also set to make history by featuring a first-ever triple B3B (back-to-back) performance from progressive house heavyweights DubVision, Matisse & Sadko and Third Party. While Matisse & Sadko have played in Malaysia before, this collaboration, which also marks Third Party’s Malaysian debut, will deliver a long-overdue return of progressive house anthems to local shores.
22Bullets B2B Marvinz1r, Blink, Chukiess & Whackboi, Dirty Signal, Honey Gee and RXB are rounding out the lineup, ensuring a diverse and dynamic night of music.
Beyond the music, this year’s festival promises a 360-degree audiovisual experience, featuring high-definition real-time reflective graphics, laser displays and a top-tier sound system. Attendees can also expect stunning photo ops, art installations and an emphasis on safety, comfort and hospitality.
Tickets are on sale now, ranging from RM268 to RM458.