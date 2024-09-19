WITH its infectious pop-rock energy, Sunlight pulses with an upbeat tempo that belies its deeper, more introspective themes.

The song has deeper meaning as beneath the catchy hooks and driving rhymes lies a poignant narrative of searching for clarity in the fog of uncertainty.

Elijah Woods’s dynamic vocals navigate the turbulence of self-discovery and the struggle to find direction when everything seems adrift.

The song is a powerful anthem of resilience, capturing the essence of finding hope and light even in the darkest moments – a glimpse into the sonic and emotional landscapes of upcoming EP Hey There Elijah.

The six tracks offer an intimate glimpse into the experiences that have shaped Woods over the past few years.

“Hey There Elijah is a blend of the emotions tied to turning 30 (years old), introspective lyrics about love and personal stories, capturing everything that I have been through in the last few years. Ultimately, the EP is my quest for maturity,” shared the Canadian producer and recording engineer.

Blending nostalgic pop soundscapes with edgy indie-rock undertones, the EP is an exploration of his life complexities, wrapped in a sound that’s familiar and refreshingly new.

Woods has over one billion streams across his discography and his meteoric rise as an independent artiste has been nothing short of extraordinary. He won the Socan 2022 Pop Award, was nominated for Juno Awards and has multiple platinum and gold records.

In May, Woods opened for Niall Hiran in Jakarta, Indonesia and took the stage at the Seoul Jazz Festival along with Lauv, Jeremy Zucker and JP Saxe.

The producer first found fame as part of Elijah Woods × Jamie Fine. Hey There Elijah is slated to release on Sept 27.