Elite experience

MISSION Group, the mastermind behind the groundbreaking Bomb Battle concept, has successfully unveiled Bomb Battle Elite, its expansive flagship store in Petaling Jaya.
Spanning over 6,800 square feet, this colossal entertainment hub, approximately six times larger than its predecessor, introduces a four-in one extravaganza with cutting-edge technology and an array of exciting features.
Bomb Battle Elite promises an immersive experience with four thrilling games – paint bomb mission, powder bomb mission, versus arena and the greatest lava.
With 10 exciting missions and a diverse range of 50 modes spread across three difficulty levels, the entertainment options are vast. Following the resounding success of its 2023 debut, Bomb Battle returns with an upgraded experience, accommodating up to 500 participants simultaneously, making it the ultimate choice for group events.
Bomb Battle founder Sheehan Tee expressed her excitement, stating that the team at Mission Group has tirelessly worked to elevate immersive gaming experiences, and with Bomb Battle Elite, it aims to set a new standard for fun enthusiasts in Malaysia.
Bomb Battle Elite has also entered into an exclusive partnership with Klook Malaysia, enhancing accessibility through the travel platform. The collaboration with GoPro as the official camera of fun and Boom+ by Hausboom as the official beverage partner further amplifies the overall experience.
With the launch completed, players can now enjoy a plethora of adventures at Bomb Battle Elite, including the classic paint bomb mission, priced at RM99 during off-peak hours and RM109 during peak times.
The new games, including powder bomb mission, the greatest lava and versus arena, offer a combination of physical challenges, nostalgic recreations, and friendly competitions.
Bomb Battle Elite is poised to become the preferred destination for immersive and exciting group outings, providing an unparalleled entertainment experience for all.