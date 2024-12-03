Elite experience

MISSION Group, the mastermind behind the groundbreaking Bomb Battle concept, has successfully unveiled Bomb Battle Elite, its expansive flagship store in Petaling Jaya.

Spanning over 6,800 square feet, this colossal entertainment hub, approximately six times larger than its predecessor, introduces a four-in one extravaganza with cutting-edge technology and an array of exciting features.

Bomb Battle Elite promises an immersive experience with four thrilling games – paint bomb mission, powder bomb mission, versus arena and the greatest lava.

With 10 exciting missions and a diverse range of 50 modes spread across three difficulty levels, the entertainment options are vast. Following the resounding success of its 2023 debut, Bomb Battle returns with an upgraded experience, accommodating up to 500 participants simultaneously, making it the ultimate choice for group events.