Embrace the Jeju spirit

PREPARE for the highly anticipated drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, featuring the dynamic duo IU and Park Bo-gum.

Penned by renowned writer Lim Sang-chun, known for hits like Fight My Way and When the Camellia Blooms and directed by Kim Won-seok, the mastermind behind Misaeng, Signal and My Mister, this drama promises to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative.

Titled in the Jeju dialect as You Have Done Well, the story unfolds in the 1950s on Jeju Island, chronicling the adventurous lives of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik.

IU takes on the role of the bold and rebellious Ae-sun, challenging her predetermined destiny, while Bo-gum embodies Gwan-sik, a silent yet dependable character.

Reuniting with director Won-seok, IU showcases her acting prowess in portraying Ae-Sun, a character deeply rooted in Jeju Island culture, determined to defy her fate.

On the other hand, Bo-gum, celebrated for his roles in Record of Youth, transforms into the steadfast Gwan-sik, expressing himself through actions rather than words and devotedly loving Ae-sun with unwavering sincerity.

Adding to the intrigue, Moon So-ri and Park Hae-joon will portray the older versions of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik, bringing their seasoned acting skills to the forefront.

With So-ri’s notable works in Three Sisters and Queenmaker and Hae-joon’s impressive performances in My Mister, the seasoned cast ensures a riveting portrayal of the characters’ later years in When Life Gives You Tangerines.